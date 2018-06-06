F or Austin band Rotel and the Hot Tomatoes, it’s all about the party. Or the show. Or whatever it takes to get an audience on their feet, happy and leaving with a good feeling.
So while other bands spend time creating new songs or recordings, Rotel’s seven instrumentalist musicians and three singers and dancers (the Hot Tomatoes) look for how they can assemble proven pop hits into a stage package that’s entertaining.
Rotel and the Hot Tomatoes, no stranger to Waco audiences, return Thursday night to McLennan Community College’s Brazos River Stage.
What started as a ’50s tribute band expanded into ’60s and ’70s pop as audiences responded, explained James Cruz, the band’s founder and drummer. By focusing on what pleases the biggest audience, Rotel and the Hot Tomatoes has found steady invitations to corporate shows, conventions, festivals and private parties.
“The shows we put together are family-oriented and with the stuff that people like. We do Motown to Bruno Mars to Lady Gaga,” he said. “The hits are the hits and there are costumes for each decade.”
It’s a formula that has worked for the Austin cover band for 32 years, even as the band’s musicians and singers have changed over time. Thursday’s show is slightly shorter than its other gigs and will focus on Motown and music from the ’70s with no breaks for costume changes, Cruz said.
The Austin band opens a season of cover and tribute bands for the RiverSounds concert series at the riverside amphitheater. It’s a slight change of pace for the free series, which usually has focused on Texas music and bands that rely on original music for part of their success.
RiverSounds organizer Dick Gimble got the idea for this year’s series from a Texas Music magazine article on the state’s most popular cover bands. Although many performers and bands take pride in playing only their original music, venues often lean in the other direction: entertain a crowd with what’s popular, even if it’s a song by another musician or band.
Though cover bands look to the proven popular for their material, Gimble realized they, as any live band, find competition from the cheapest option: a DJ playing recorded music.
Live bands playing hits from the past might also address an attendance slump at the outdoor venue. Two seasons of concerts cancelled due to flooding of the riverside venue in 2015 and 2016 knocked concertgoers out of their habit of attending.
Previous pre-flood seasons would see a full house or two where attendance topped 600 or 700 people, but last year’s shows failed to draw more than 200 or 300, Gimble said.
This month’s RiverSounds lineup will bring live performances of a range of hit music:
- Rotel and the Hot Tomatoes (Thursday) — Motown and ’70s pop and rhythm-and-blues, sung by a saucy female trio
- Skyrocket! (June 14) — Dance and party music from the ’70s and ’80s
- Matchmaker (June 21)— Funk, pop and soul from the ’70s to today, with an emphasis on partying and dancing (think wedding receptions)
- Derek Spence (June 28) — George Strait tribute artist
Gates open at 7 p.m. for all shows.