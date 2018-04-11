Nashville country singer Maggie Rose has been playing and performing for more than 10 years, but Thursday night marks something new: her first show in Waco.
“I’ve never played in Waco in over 10 years of doing this,” she said in a recent phone interview. “We’ve been dying to come.”
Which is not to say that her music hasn’t been here. Her music videos have appeared on Country Music Television and Great American Country while she also placed several songs with the Disney Channel series “Shake It Up,” though both under her given name, Margaret Durante.
The 29-year-old Maryland native and former Clemson University student changed her performing name to Maggie Rose in 2011 and her 2013 album “Cut To Impress” put that name on country radio charts with singles like “I Ain’t Your Mama” and “Better.”
Last year, she and her six-piece band toured with the likes of Martina McBride, Kip Moore and Hunter Hayes, also appearing on Tim McGraw’s and Faith Hill’s Soul2Soul Tour. As one of CMT’s 2018 Artists To Watch, Rose is presently touring in support of her latest recordings, “It’s You” and “Smooth,” which demonstrate what she calls “rootsy country soul music” in the same vein as Bonnie Raitt or Linda Ronstadt.
To create that feel of rootsy authenticity, Rose assembled a 13-piece band for those singles and recorded without benefit of autotuning. “Our show has lots of energy and I wanted that for the recording. Everyone was in the same room and not autotuned,” she explained.
The process captured the musicians’ varied personalities, but took a lot of rehearsal to minimize the number of recording takes and help engineers determine optimal miking. The process also captured the occasional missed note or beat, which made it more worthwhile, to Rose’s ears. “You can go on autopilot when things are imperfect and you can fix them later,” she said. Hearing an imperfection, as often happens in live shows, can pull a listener in. “I think that’s a human moment. It reaches out and stops you,” she said.
Sometimes, the songs are as fresh as the moment. Rose wrote “Smooth” before rehearsal one day and it’s become a regular part of her show. “We usually close the show with it. It gets people dancing,” she said.
Rose and her band have shows ahead in Texas, the West Coast, Midwest and Canada before a trip to the Middle East to perform for American troops.
She acknowledged there’s “not an abundance” of women in country music touring with their own bands, but said the ones who do are determined. “There’s a right amount of being p----- off to see things change,” she said. “A lot has to do with age. I didn’t take it as aggressively as I do now. But a little life experience makes for better music.”