Though much of Texas country mourned at George Strait’s 2014 announcement that he would retire, country singer Derek Spence found a silver lining.
The East Texas native had tried his hand at country music some time back, spending five years in Nashville only to have labels tell him looked too much like George Strait for them to sign him.
Spence, as with many Texas country musicians, knew a lot of Strait’s songs and although he had stepped out of music for awhile after moving to Fredericksburg, he and some musician friends saw an opportunity to keep Strait’s music actively alive by working up a tribute show.
Well aware of the peril in evoking a Texas music icon and one of country’s leading performers with a remarkable 60 No. 1 hits to his credit, Spence found audiences receptive to his sound, his look and, perhaps, his respect.
“I’m from Texas. My band’s from Texas. In Texas, if you don’t do George Strait right, you’ll get laughed off stage,” he said, speaking by phone after a concert date in Conroe. “Those are huge boots to even attempt to fill.”
Spence brings his George Strait tribute to McLennan Community College’s Bosque River Stage Thursday night as the final concert in the BRS’ RiverSounds concert series.
Playing Strait songs for years gave his band plenty of practice in matching the sound of Strait’s Ace in the Hole Band and although Spence did watch videos of Strait in concert, he didn’t intentionally mimic any mannerisms, but let happen whatever happened when he was singing. “If you fake it, it will come across as fake,” he explained.
Spence and his five-piece band focus on Strait’s 1980s sound and hits, when the Texas traditionalist with a baritone as comfortable as well-worn denim became a country superstar. That’s also the time that many of Strait’s middle-aged fans remember fondly as their high school and college days — a crucial ingredient for any tribute band.
“I’ve had women who are 21 years old and women who are 75 years old in the same concert. George had that broad of an appeal,” Spence said.
Years of performing Strait’s music to audience approval has eased the nervousness of representing one of Texas’ country superstars, but he doesn’t take his show for granted. “It’s a testament to (Strait’s) music and legacy and I’m thankful because it gave me a career . . . It’s an honor to do it,” he said.
Even if Strait’s signature look gets a little uncomfortable in hot, muggy weather: “I have to wear jeans with heavy starch,” Spence explained.