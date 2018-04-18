Texas country star Pat Green comes back to Waco’s The Backyard April 27 with a new album of his songs. That’s not unusual, but who’s singing them is: a Who’s Who of Texas country.
“Dancehall Dreamin’: A Tribute To Pat Green,” released on Green’s birthday, April 5, finds Green’s hits and favorites covered by the likes of Jack Ingram, Randy Rogers, Aaron Watson, Kevin Fowler, Walt Wilkins, Josh Abbott, Radney Foster, William Clark Green, Drew Holcomb and others.
Green, speaking from his Fort Worth home, still is pinching himself and coming up short of words. “To have this type of honor happen in my life . . . “ he said. “I don’t feel old. I’m just an average, middle-aged man. I’m humbled by my own colleagues.”
His management group came up with the idea, picked the songs from a career that has seen three Grammy Award nominations and six Top 10 country albums, then paired them with performers, he said. Holcomb takes on “Dancehall Dreamer,” Watson “Crazy,” Fowler “Southbound 35” and Ingram “Wave On Wave,” one of Green’s biggest hits.
Not only was Green impressed by the lineup, he liked their takes on his songs. “Dancehall Dreamer” goes back to Green’s early years as a songwriter, with his commentary included on several songs, and if there’s any common thread to his writing outside of his love for the Lone Star State, it’s his wife Kori, whom he met in 1994 and married in 2000.
“She knows without a doubt she is my muse,” Green agreed. “She is my subject matter.”
He finds his kids, 14-year-old Kellis and 11-year-old Rainey, creeping into his songs a little, but notes one of his latest songs, “Friday’s Coming,” has a new family member: Kori’s dog Friday.
Green and his band return to Waco, where he attended Vanguard College Preparatory School before college studies at Texas Tech University, and they’ll bring the same rocking country they always have, he said.
“I just keep on doing the same thing — playing the same set of shows, keeping life in front of me and respecting that life,” he said. “The easiest thing to write is the truth.”