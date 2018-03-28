Spring weather is bringing more than flowers and Waco music fans might want to stock up on insect repellent with regional and national acts scheduled for outdoor night concerts, many set along the Brazos River’s stretch through Waco.
The biggest name so far was dropped earlier in the month when Texas country star and Waco native Wade Bowen announced veteran rock band REO Speedwagon as the headliner of his 20th annual Bowen MusicFest on June 3.
The fest moves down the Brazos River from Indian Spring Park to McLane Stadium’s Touchdown Alley, a site which will allow the annual event some room to grow.
The larger venue, plus a 20th anniversary to celebrate, led MusicFest organizers to bring in a national act like REO Speedwagon, although the MusicFest is loaded with country names as well: Joe Nichols is on the June 3 lineup as are Midland, Aaron Watson, Josh Abbott and others being added in the weeks to come.
The city’s Brazos Nights concert series falls within this three-month window, with national and regional acts performing under Waco skies at Indian Spring Park. Swing/jazz band Big Bad Voodoo Daddy and soul/R&B group California Honeydrops, both from California, kick off the series on April 20, but the buzz is already growing for June 15 when rising Americana star Shakey Graves, from Austin, takes the stage.
In between, on May 4, is Tejano icon Little Joe Hernandez and his La Familia band. Hernandez isn’t traveling far — he’s a longtime Temple resident — but his reputation is a national one.
Iconic Texas singer-songwriter Ray Wylie Hubbard joins Paul Cauthen for an outdoor gig at the annual Pints in the Park, held May 19 at Brazos Park East. The park also hosts the June 16 Juneteenth Family Fun Day, which this year features R&B stars Dru Hill, Bigg Robb and Sisqo heading the day’s musical talent.
The talent booked for The Backyard’s outdoor stage over the next three months is familiar and predominantly Texas country in flavor, but still studded with attention-catching names: Koe Wetzel, April 5; Aaron Lewis, May 31; former Wacoan Pat Green, April 27; Whiskey Myers, May 5; and Mike Ryan, April 20.
Spring also sees the return of several popular non-country acts to The Backyard: rock from Jack Russell’s Great White, April 19; vintage rock from the Fleetwood Mac tribute band Rumours, June 22; and pop/Tejano from Selena The Tribute, April 28.
Rounding out music on the river in June is McLennan Community College’s RiverSounds series at Bosque River Stage. Noting that BRS audiences reliably turn out for familiar music and acts, MCC music faculty member Dick Gimble has programmed a “Cover To Cover” season of cover and tribute bands.
Free-wheeling Rotel & the Hot Tomatoes, known for their lively, choreographed show spanning some 40 years of pop music, start the concert series on June 7, followed by ’70s and ’80s pop/rock band Skyrocket on June 14, Motown cover band Matchmaker on June 21 and George Strait tribute artist Derek Spence wrapping the series up on June 28.