The audience at the Waco Symphony Orchestra’s season-closing April 12 concert at Waco Hall likely will recognize the music, passages from more than a dozen movie themes and soundtracks.
Rather than a recorded soundtrack synced to onscreen action, however, the music comes live from WSO players and the visuals are three-dimensional: acrobats, jugglers, strongmen and more from Cirque de la Symphonie.
It’s a return visit for the Cirque performers, one of several troupes that performs with symphony orchestras across the country, but a different musical background. Classical themes and selections backed their onstage stunts and eye-catching tricks in their 2010 Waco appearance; this year, it’s movie music that’s providing the rhythm and accents in a program titled “Cirque Goes to the Cinema.”
Seven performers will do displays of strength and balance, aerials performed on long bands of fabric, juggling acts and more in front of accompaniment from the WSO.
“What’s really cool about this is that it’s a treat not only for your ears, but your eyes,” said Alexander Streltsov, manager and director of the Atlanta-based Cirque de la Symphonie. Streltsov helped pioneer the concept of combining cirque performers and live orchestral accompaniment in 1998 as an acrobat performing with the Cincinnati Pops Orchestra led by Erich Kunzel. It proved a crowd-pleaser and, almost 20 year later, Streltsov now manages two to three cirque groups that play more than 60 dates in the United States and around the world.
Cirque acts, derived from European circus tradition, differ from American circuses in that no animals are used, companies are smaller and routines are more integrated with music.
Most of the stage acts that the Waco audience will see are short, ranging from about two to eight minutes. As a result, the musical accompaniment relies more on medleys and passages cut or repeated.
“There are probably 27 or 28 different (movie) tunes that the orchestra will play,” said Music Director Stephen Heyde, ticking off such films as “Summer of 42,” “Titanic,” “Pirates of the Caribbean,” “Chicago,” “The Magnificent Seven,” “The Third Man,” “Apollo 13,” “Raiders of the Lost Ark” and more.
Following the cuts and tempos recommended by the cirque company requires some attention, Heyde said, but Streltsov said the pre-concert rehearsal with performers and players helps with more than musical coordination.
“Most of the musicians would like to watch the performers and sometimes forget to play,” he said.