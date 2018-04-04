Gaetano Donizetti’s 1840 comic opera “The Daughter of the Regiment” returns to a Waco stage Friday and Saturday as McLennan Opera’s spring production.
For those who saw the 2015 Waco Symphony/Baylor Opera concert collaboration, the McLennan Community College production offers a fuller cast, shorter performance time, greater costuming and a set. There’s also one major shared element: tenor Edgar Sierra, who reprises his role as the lovestruck Tonio with its jumps into the vocal stratosphere.
“We chose ‘Daughter’ because we have a wonderful tenor, Edgar Sierra,” said Bronwen Forbay, assistant professor of voice and opera and “Daughter’s” director. Sierra, an MCC graduate, was a Baylor student when he sang in the 2015 production; now, with undergrad and graduate degrees from Baylor, he’s an adjunct professor of voice at MCC.
That combination of teaching experience and vocal talent has been a valuable addition to the McLennan Opera production, Forbay noted. “He’s an incredible mentor for our students — and his nine high C’s are amazing.”
That said, there’s plenty of other reasons to tackle the challenge of a major opera, even with the younger singers of a community college. There’s the exposure to the work involved in opera, the confidence-building that performance experience brings and the historical lessons from the story and its context, she said.
Donizetti’s opera, set in early 19th century France, follows Marie (Ellie Shelton), the canteen girl adopted, informally, as an orphan and raised by a French regiment. Tonio (Sierra), who had saved her life earlier, joins the regiment to be near her, though the soldiers prove protective of their orphan charge. Love blossoms between the two, until a marquise (Sami Stewart-Ely and Kaleigh Huser) claims a family connection and takes Marie to her chateau, accompanied by Sergeant Sulpice (Skyler Farney), for a proper upbringing.
Marie later discovers the marquise has made plans to marry her off and disaster looms for her future with Tonio until a family secret is revealed, just in time for a happy ending.
Forbay said Marie, an independent woman with employment, even as canteen girl, made a statement in a time decades before women’s suffrage started to gain traction in some countries. “(Marie) was tough, a tough woman with a job,” she said.
There are lessons in musical genres and styles that the opera teaches and even the class distinctions of that time. Forbray finds her South African heritage helpful in the latter. “Being from a Commonwealth country, I can tell the difference between a countess and a duchess and a marquise, and how to curtsy properly,” she laughed.
Forbay and assistant stage director Mandy Morrison condensed the Donizetti work into roughly an hour’s running time, with changes made for children in the audience. “(The soldiers) don’t toast too much and there aren’t too many weapons onstage,” she explained. Marie’s presumed illegitimate birth also has been made legitimate through a plot tweak.
Sharing production leadership and design with Forbay and Morrison are musical coordinator Gail Wade, conductor Sharon Lavery and costumers Kathleen Laundy and Bailey Cole.