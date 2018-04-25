Live music and award recognitions combine Friday night at the Music Association of Central Texas’ annual Groovy Awards, held at Lee Lockwood Library and Museum.
Nearly two dozen awards, for individual performers and bands to music venues and support professionals, will be handed out at the ceremony. This year’s voting allowed public input in narrowing nominations, with MACT members making the final selections.
Six bands and soloists will perform during the evening, with Ann Harder and Gordon Collier as co-hosts. Blake Crenshaw and Tanner Newman will play a pre-show starting at 6 p.m. with Nick Sterling, Children Of Sol, Another Band Of Gypsies and the Groovy All-Star Band performing during the ceremonies.
Admitted to the MACT Hall of Recognition this year are guitarist and band leader Joe Silva; Alice Sulak, owner of Sefcik Hall near Temple and polka band performer; and guitarist Jimmy Jones.
Doors open at 6 p.m. with the program starting at 7 p.m. Admission is $15.