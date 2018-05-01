Tejano icon Little Joe Hernandez admits that though he lives in Temple, he doesn’t play many dates for his Waco neighbors.
Then again, he doesn’t play much at home, either. “I try to keep a low profile,” he said in a recent interview. “I just want to be normal here.” Well, normal enough for someone who recently had a street named after him. A stretch of Temple’s South Sixth Street now carries the name Little Joe Drive after the Temple City Council approved the honor last summer.
Hernandez, a leading figure in the birth of Tejano music, will headline Friday’s Brazos Nights concert at Indian Spring Park, with Adrian Acosta and Grupo Varonil as openers.
At 77, he’s still an active performer, heading a seven-piece band and still recording. “I’m like a 120-year-old vehicle: I’ve got a lot of mileage on me,” he joked.
Hernandez is looking forward to Friday’s Brazos Nights concert as it will be a multigenerational affair. “My favorite shows are festivals and fairs where the family unit can come out,” he said. “Music is the only art that can make a 10-month-old baby shake, move and smile and a 90-year-old try to dance.”
With a career that stretches more than a half century, the singer finds just fitting in the hits can be a challenge. “I’ve recorded some 70 albums. That’s a lot of songs,” he said. “But we’ll play the songs I can’t get out of town without playing.”
Expect songs from his Grammy Award-winning albums “16 de Septiembre,” “Before the Next Teardrop Falls” and “Recuerdos,” as well as something from his most recent release, 2017’s live “A Tribute to Jose Alfredo Jimenez,” recorded in El Paso.
And expect him to pick whatever his varied audiences are responding to — that’s one reason why he’s still going strong.
Hernandez, who traces his love of genre-blurring music to growing up in the only Hispanic family in a black Temple neighborhood, started early in music, playing guitar in the Latinaires, a band led by his cousin David Coronado.
Hernandez, going by his nickname of Little Joe, took over the band in 1959 — one year after he became a member of the Waco Musicians Union — when Coronado left. Hernandez soon made his nickname a household word in many families over the next two decades, building a reputation for blending American rock ‘n’ roll and pop with Mexican orquestra, norteño and conjunto.
The musical hybrid didn’t have a name at the time. “I called it Chicano music,” he recalled, the name coming from the ‘70s movement to recognize Mexican-American culture and heritage. Tejano, a name reflecting the music’s Texas base, would later replace Chicano and Hernandez became one of its leaders.
He was one of the first to convince major recording labels to sign Tejano artists, although he found more musical freedom in recording and releasing on his own label. Though Tejano music has risen and fallen over the years, Hernandez built a stable career and family-based business, performing internationally as well as across the United States.
Music and entertaining still drives him, but his love for his heritage finds him encouraging political involvement these days.
Political attacks on illegal immigration that also impugn Mexican-American patriotism rankle him — an uncle in the military fought in three wars while a sister’s four children have more than 120 years in combined military service, he noted — and other attacks on public education have put voter involvement on his mind these days.
“I hope people get out and vote. It’s super important . . . especially for the Hispanic community. If not running for office, at least support what they do,” said Hernandez, who recently made a campaign appearance with Texas senatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke.
The agenda Friday night, however, is music, pure and simple and enjoyable, he said. “Come out and forget the blues for awhile,” he said.