Texas country singer-songwriter Josh Grider returns to his former musical stomping grounds of Waco Saturday night to open for Josh Abbott and his band at The Backyard in what Grider jokingly refers to as “a night of two Joshes.”
The sentiment shifts slightly to gratitude as his opening performance gives him a chance to introduce his new album “Good People,” his eighth but the first he’s done outside of a record label.
“It’s been a year and a half in the making, my first step in the crowd-funding world,” he said in a recent phone interview from his home in New Braunfels. Finding financial support from fans and supporters provided the musician some breathing room when it came to writing and producing the songs he wanted to do.
“It was incredibly empowering. You have the freedom of calling all the shots, though that made for some sleepless nights, thinking and over-thinking,” he said.
The 2002 Baylor University graduate has been at it for more than a decade and found himself wanting to write and sing about things closer to his life than what usually dominate country radio. “I’m 37, I have a wife and two kids and we own a home — well, a mortgage. That used to be a perspective well-represented in country music,” he said.
As a result, “Good People” travels a different emotional landscape. There’s less call for partying and good-timing, more gratitude for the blessings of life — the subject of the album’s title track — and occasional sadness at life’s harder moments. Still, there’s also room for Grider’s first drinking song, he laughed.
Grider wrote with collaborators Bobby Hamrick and James Slater, and split recording between his home studio and Nashville.
The album’s first single, “Good People,” has met with favorable fan response and he’s optimistic that he’s made the right choice in going his own way. Sharing it with a Waco audience brings some things full circle. “I cut my musical teeth in Waco,” he said. “I had my first band, Riverside, when I was there at Baylor in the late 1990s and early 2000s.”
Grider anticipates a “packed house” for Saturday’s show, thanks in part to Abbott’s following, leading him to quip, “It’ll be a good night for good people.”