Performer Johnny Lovett wants to save the sounds of country music’s greats and the vault is his voice.
Those voices surfaced in a recent interview about his “Classic Country Legends” show Saturday night at the Waco Hippodrome — the basso growl of Johnny Cash, the strained nasal twang of Willie Nelson, the supple tenor of Conway Twitty —and there were more where those came from.
Merle Haggard, Waylon Jennings and Buck Owens, for instance, and don’t be surprised if you hear Elvis Presley — that’s the voice that Lovett did for years as an Elvis impersonator.
For Lovett, “Classic Country Legends” grew out of his love for country music and his mild irritation that contemporary country singers sound somewhat interchangeable. “I’m trying to preserve these old country artists because they set the map.”
The singers he does in his show, backed by the tribute band Spinout, are personal favorites. He’s partial to those known as the Outlaws — Cash, Nelson, Haggard, Jennings — who sang what he terms “hardcore country.” “You know exactly who it is when you hear the first notes,” he said.
Matching voices came early for the Texarkana native, who learned to mimic cartoon characters like Popeye the Sailor, Bugs Bunny, Alvin and the Chipmunks and the like. The movie “American Graffiti” brought gruff and growling disc jockey Wolfman Jack to Lovett’s attention — and his stable of voices. By the time Lovett was in his late teens and in Dallas, he was recording greetings on friends’ phone answering machines, sounding like actor Jimmy Stewart or whoever was president at the time.
He was playing with a country band in the Dallas area when radio station KLUV, then a rock ’n’ roll station, started hiring him as an Elvis impersonator for many of its events and concerts, which he did for nine years. He and his band Neon Therapy were invited to play at Willie Nelson’s Fourth of July Picnic in 2005 — straight music, no Elvis — and two years later, Lovett recorded his first album.
That band broke up in 2011 and Lovett turned back to country musician tributes for his next career move. He got fellow performer Ace Crye to join him on the two-person show “The Workin’ Men,” where he did Haggard to Crye’s Johnny Paycheck.
From “Workin’ Men,” Lovett proceeded to his current “Country Legends.” Years of performing and listening to audiences helped him select the artists he wanted to highlight. Then came hours of listening. “First, I started listening how to sing the songs. I’d listen to them over and over and over, listen to the way they phrase the song,” he said. While matching a performer’s tone can be tricky, capturing how they put words and sentences together was even trickier to master, he said.
Waco audiences can hear the result in his Saturday show, with colleague Danny Ragland doing Willie Nelson and Lovett doing Haggard, Twitty, Cash, Presley, Jennings and more.
“I tell a few stories. All are lies, of course, but they’re fun ones,” he chuckled. In his Johnny Lovett voice.