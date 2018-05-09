For a writer and performer whose songs have provided inspiration for millions of Christians, Michael W. Smith found himself at a strange place more than a year ago: creatively blocked and several years past his last album, released in 2014.
2016 had been a hard year, much of it spent grieving the death of his father in late 2015, then seeing an increasing polarization and public meanness unleashed by the presidential campaign.
A heaviness on his heart increased with news of other social ills, such as teen suicide, school bullying and an epidemic of opioid drug addiction. “What’s going on? I wondered,” he said in a recent phone interview. Still nothing, until a small idea: The country was in need of a revolution — a revolution of love, sparked by God’s love.
“Then the dam broke. I couldn’t press record fast enough. I had 50 ideas and they kept coming,” he said.
Those ideas ended up in not one, but two new albums released this year: Smith’s “A Million Lights” and a live worship album, “Surrounded.” Those two combined in Smith’s current national tour, “Surrounded By A Million Lights,” which winds up its Texas leg in Waco Saturday night at First Baptist Church of Woodway. Opening for Smith is Australian Christian singer Nathan Tasker.
Smith, 60, released the two albums a week apart, a double release that had some in the Christian music industry scratching their heads, but both works found receptive audiences and became his 30th and 31st albums to land in the Top 10 Christian album charts.
Chart success is nothing new for Smith, whose career in Christian contemporary music spans three decades, encompassing 31 albums, 18 million albums sold, 45 Dove Awards from the Gospel Music Association, three Grammy Awards and membership in the Gospel Music Hall of Fame.
His songs like “Place In This World,” “Healing Rain,” “Above All” and “Agnus Dei” are loved by many and church congregations around the world sing his songs in their worship services.
Smith’s worship album “Surrounded,” however, found him with a new perspective from the Old Testament book of Amos. The prophet Amos tells his listeners that God isn’t impressed with their worship and sacrifices, but demands work toward justice as well, Smith said. “Worship and justice go hand in hand,” he said.
There’s plenty of work at hand for the church to do and it’s time to do it, he said. “It’s not an easy answer. There’s largely a fatherless generation. Nobody talks about God. Nobody wants to go there,” he said.
At the same time, the public identification of evangelicals in recent years as a national political faction and little else has led Smith to sidestep that label. “I would not call myself an evangelist. I’m a lover of Jesus . . . and a bad follower,” he said.
The message he wants to share with listeners is one of God’s love and that’s a message many feel too unworthy to accept, he said. “You are loved,” he said. “There are a lot of people who struggle with grace.”
This spring finds Smith energized by the response to the new work. “The tour has been off the charts. After all these years, I can’t believe I’m saying that,” he said. “I don’t know how to explain it . . . We’ve done 11 shows (at the time of the interview) and we’re just starting.”
Smith brings a full eight-person band to Waco Saturday and the company Image Magnification will amplify the concert experience for the audience through screens and projections. Tasker, the evening’s opening act, is one of Australia’s top Christian artists, with three No. 1 hits and a 2011 award for Australian Artist of the Year by The Rock Across Australia.
In addition to his tour, the veteran Christian singer-songwriter found himself on a national stage this spring with the death of iconic Christian evangelist Billy Graham. Smith led the singing of the hymn “Just As I Am” at a memorial at the U.S. Capitol, then performed at Graham’s funeral service at the Billy Graham Library in Charlotte, North Carolina.
“He was a great friend. I miss him,” Smith said. “He poured his life into me.”