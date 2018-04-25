When the band Honest Men opens for Kings Kaleidoscope Sunday night at Common Grounds, they’ll know the territory: The band started three years ago at Baylor University and Common Grounds was a basic venue.
The four-man band, straddling Austin and Waco as its home, has a year of touring under its belt and is set to release its second EP next month, with one of its singles, “Mad Love,” already tracking more than 25,000 streams on Spotify.
Singer and songwriter Seth Findley said the band’s Waco fans will hear something a little new. The Seattle band that’s headlining will be performing an acoustic set, so Honest Men will do the same in its opener. “It’s a different face on our usual show,” he said. “We don’t get to do (acoustic) often. Usually, it’s big, loud rock ’n’ roll.”
Honest Men — Findley, guitarist Brooks Whitehurst, bassist Nathan Wallace and drummer Zachary Solomon — will open for Kings Kaleidoscope at its Austin and Houston shows as well, but the drop of the new EP is a big event for the spring.
Findley said the band’s first EP, “Okay Dreamer,” recorded in 2016 in Nashville, did well in introducing the band to new listeners, but Honest Men’s sound hadn’t fully gelled at the time. “We were not totally honed in on our sound,” he said. The last year of playing has done that, he believes. “It’s been a cool year of clarity for the band,” he said.
Early response to the EP is promising. “Mad Love,” the first single, has been a hit with Spotify listeners, with the second single, “I’m OK,” released on April 18. Single No. 3, “Rose,” comes out on May 18 with the full EP set for May 25.
Honest Men’s songwriter takes heart in finding the positive in life.
“If you have faith, hope and love, and people surrounding you, you’re going to be OK,” he said.