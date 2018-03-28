David Rovics sings to educate, motivate and entertain, all during the same show or rally, but, then, that’s what an activist folksinger does.
The veteran singer-songwriter returns to Waco for a Thursday performance at the Jubilee Theatre. Sponsored by Waco Friends of Peace/Climate, the show is billed as “Concert for the Climate” with the problem of global climate change is the theme, but Rovics says it won’t be a one-note performance.
“I sing a lot of songs related to different struggles around the world,” he said, speaking from his home in Portland, Oregon, before setting out on a short trip of Texas dates in advance of April shows in Norway and Denmark.
Some of his recent songs address the deadly 2017 Grenfell Tower fire in London, the cause of Kurds in war-torn Syria and the white supremacist march in Charlottesville, Virginia. When Rovics performed in Waco in 2011, immigration, increasing corporate power and American militarism were the topics on his playlist. Some still are. “There’s a lot to write about. I haven’t found the Trump era to make it easier,” he laughed. “Believe it or not, I try to write some funny songs.”
Waco Friends of Peace/Climate organizer Alan Northcutt said the Jubilee Theatre concert is meant to draw attention to the subject of climate change and its ramifications. “Our goal is to increase awareness of anthropogenic climate change,” he said. “Raising awareness of the presence of climate change and its ongoing harm is vital.”
New York-born Rovics, the son of two classical musicians, grew up in Wilton, Connecticut, and evolved into a self-employed activist singer after time on Boston streets as a busker, eventually moving to the West Coast. The 1990s and 2000s found him busy with the Occupy protests against wealth and income inequality, anti-war rallies at the start of the Iraq War, the pro-democracy movements of the Arab Spring, political struggles over unions and climate change — some of which are still unresolved issues.
Music still plays a part in political and cultural movements, noted the 50-year-old Rovics. “It’s certainly a part of the folk tradition. Words when sung go to the emotional center of the brain,” he said. “(Music) plays exactly the same role as it did 100 years ago. Pick any social movement and you’ll find music.”
What has changed over the years is the difficulty in making a living from it. The commercial music industry is leery of picking up protest music or activist songs — there’s little money in them and they often attract controversy. Digital music and streaming audio have undercut CD sales, once an important revenue source for independent musicians. And while Rovics has sung before crowds of tens of thousands, even more than 100,000 people, most of his gigs tend to be in smaller venues: coffeehouses, schools, union halls, community centers and churches or fellowship halls.
The Oregon singer-songwriter works to get his songs about historical events into educational curriculum, finding success in Germany and Sweden and with the Zinn Education Project. He also asks fans for their direct support through his subscription-based Community-Supported Art.
There, as in Kickstarter projects, they can pledge a level of financial support in return for such items as merchandise discounts, Rovics’ latest recordings, song commissions and, at the lowest or Proletarian Circle level, a tongue-in-cheek Better Anarchist Club Card (to go with Rovics’ song “I’m a Better Anarchist Than You”).
Rovics’ most dependable sources of income, however, are his overseas performances. “For the last five or six years, gigs in the U.S. don’t pay enough,” he said. “European institutions make it so easier to tour and make a living.”
State and local governments as well as unions and political parties frequently book musicians for public concerts, he explained. The global issues that Rovics often addresses find understanding audiences around the world and he often finds himself invited for celebrations and commemorations that American listeners don’t know about. This year, in fact, he takes his “Ballad of a Wobbly” tour — a Wobbly being a nickname for a member of the Industrial Workers of the World union — to Denmark for the 100th anniversary of a famed attack on the Copenhagen stock exchange.
Thursday night in Waco, though, the theme will be climate change. “You’ll learn something you didn’t know and have a good time,” he said. “And I’ll leave you better feeling by the end. I promise.”