Texas country singer Cody Johnson looks at Saturday’s concert at the Extraco Events Center where he’s headlining a lineup of Mark Chesnutt, William Michael Morgan and Shotgun Rider, and thinks how far he’s come in Waco.
“I remember first playing (Waco nightclub) Wild West without any tickets sold, so it’s an honor,” he said. “Fans basically, single-handedly have given me a job.”
Johnson returns to the Extraco Events Center a year after heading a similar four-man bill — Roger Creager, Mo Pitney and Josh Ward were the opening acts — and it’s been quite the year, he said.
Actually, quite the March. Last month, Johnson played the Houston Rodeo again, only in the premiere slot of the rodeo’s final Saturday night and with much more notice to fans than two days, which he had the year before.
Once again, the Huntsville native and former rodeo rider played to a sold-out Reliant Stadium, with an attendance of 74,711 that was second only to Garth Brooks’ concert there earlier this year. Johnson rocked the March show, as he had the year before, and with the nervous weight of that concert now behind him, the rest of 2018 looks like smooth sailing.
“Since the pressure of that show, living’s more fun. It’s been a monumental year,” said Johnson, though the year only continues a rising trajectory. Johnson only started writing and performing full-time in 2011, when he stepped away from a steady job as a prison guard at the Texas State Penitentiary. After years of building a fan base through small shows and gigs across the state, Johnson found response to his 2016 album “Gotta Be Me,” the follow-up to 2014’s “Cowboy Like Me,” lit a fire.
The album debuted at No. 2 on iTunes’ Country Album Chart, fueling a huge online demand — his songs have been streamed 100 million times — and a parallel in ticket sales, with Johnson pushing 1 million over the last two years.
Johnson is laying down vocals this week for his next album, produced again by frequent collaborator Trent Willmon, and his Waco fans likely will hear some of the new songs this week, he said.
It’s the result of heavy listening with Durango Artist Management A&R exec Scott Gunter as the two screened some 450 songs to find ones that resonated with the Texas artist, Johnson said.
Though he only wrote two songs for the new album, Johnson says the material chosen fits him well. “I think it’s a solid Cody record,” he said.
Opening for Johnson at Saturday’s show are Texas country veteran Mark Chesnutt; Mississippi native William Michael Morgan, touring in support of his debut album “Vinyl” after his No. 1 hit, “I Met A Girl;” and West Texas duo Shotgun Rider.