The Central Texas Choral Society will do its part to mark the centennial of American composer and conductor Leonard Bernstein by performing his “Chichester Psalms” in its spring concert Monday night at Truett Seminary’s Powell Chapel.
Director David Guess said the chorus’ spring concert provided an opportunity to sing the 18-minute Bernstein work during the 100th anniversary year of his birth. The 50-voice chorus also will perform for the first time in the Powell Chapel of Baylor University’s Truett Seminary.
Bernstein’s 1965 choral work, commissioned by the Chichester Cathedral in Chichester, England, draws its text from the biblical book of Psalms, including the well-known Psalm 23.
It’s sung in Hebrew, which, combined with Bernstein’s characteristically challenging rhythms and changing meters, makes for a complicated choral work. “Our choir has done quite well with this . . . This chorus loves a challenge,” Guess said.
The CTCS will perform with a reduced instrumental accompaniment of organ, flute and harp. Sam Conaway, who performed the work with Baylor choirs in February, will sing the boy soprano solo with Baylor’s Jillian Gardner on organ.
The concert will pair the Bernstein work with Dan Forrest’s “Requiem For The Living,” a longer work based on the Latin Requiem mass, but with movements in a different order, Guess said. “Both (pieces) are entwined from a message standpoint,” he said. The Forrest Requiem adds violin, oboe and horn with Edgar Sierra singing the tenor solo.
Roughly half of the chorus will travel to New York in December to sing in Carnegie Hall. The CTCS singers will join other choirs from across the country to make up a 300-voice chorus that will perform Beethoven’s Ninth Symphony, the “Ode to Joy.” The Dec. 3 concert will mark the 10th anniversary of the Distinguished Concerts International New York program, Guess said.