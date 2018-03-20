This year’s Brazos Nights concert series continues its long-running musical diversity, with announced acts representing jazz, vintage Tejano, rhythm-and-blues, soul, blues and rock — in only four bands.
The series will open April 20 with two California acts, the California Honeydrops and Big Bad Voodoo Daddy. The former, based in Oakland, California, blends funk, rhythm-and-blues, New Orleans jazz, soul and Delta blues into a dance mix that has led them to jazz festival stages and performances around the world.
Big Bad Voodoo Daddy, a veteran band from Ventura, California, leans on the swing side of jazz music with a horn-fueled sound that has sold more than two million albums and led to a halftime show appearance at the 1991 Super Bowl.
The music goes Tejano for the May 4 Brazos Nights, which will star Tejano legend Little Joe Hernandez and his La Familia Band. Hernandez, a longtime Temple resident, has performed for more than a half century as one of the leading acts in Tejano music, which fused American rock ’n’ roll and rock with Mexican norteño and ranchera music.
Austin’s Shakey Graves will headline the June 15 concert. Winner of the Americana Music Awards Best Emerging Artist Award in 2015, Graves, whose real name is Alejandro Rose-Garcia, blurs the lines between country, blues, rock ’n’ roll and folk music. He and his band have appeared on the late night shows of Seth Meyers, Conan O’Brien and David Letterman. He’ll come to Waco a month after his new album “Can’t Wake Up” gets released.
Although not a part of the Brazos Nights series, the city’s Pints in the Park celebration in May brings notable musicians to town and this year’s edition, held May 19, will feature Austin honky-tonker Dale Watson and his All-Stars.
The annual Brazos Nights series draws several thousand people to free public concerts in Indian Spring Park from April to July 4, with the final show the Fourth on the Brazos Independence Day celebration. Bands for the Fourth celebration have not been named yet, though the event annually features the Waco Community Band. Since 2015, Fourth on the Brazos has taken place at Touchdown Alley near McLane Stadium.