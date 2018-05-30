A milestone birthday merits something special. That’s why Texas country musician and Waco native Wade Bowen is changing some things for his annual Bowen MusicFest, which turns 20 this Sunday.
The festival moves from its longtime location at Indian Spring Park to McLane Stadium’s Touchdown Alley, a larger expanse for festivals and outdoor events and home for the last few years to Waco’s Fourth on the Brazos Fourth of July celebration.
The Texas musician started the festival two decades ago as a way to give back to his hometown, in the form of music and support of local charities that work with Waco families. In that time the MusicFest, its related golf tournament and the Bowen Family Foundation have raised more than $2.5 million for those charities.
“We just wanted to open it up a little bit more,” Bowen said in a recent phone interview from his home in New Braunfels. “Our goal is to keep growing . . . and be the No. 1 event that happens in Waco.”
The new location not only provides more space for fans, food trucks and merchandise vendors for this year’s anniversary MusicFest, but tree-free views of the stage and a larger platform for future MusicFests.
“Any kind of dream scenario we can pull off at that new location,” Bowen said.
In addition to the new site, this year’s MusicFest also will feature veteran rock band REO Speedwagon as headliner to an already impressive lineup. Among the big names is Midland, the Academy of Country Music Vocal Duo of the Year. Others include Jason Eady, Ray Wylie Hubbard, Kevin Fowler, Randy Rogers, Cody Canada, Suzy Bogguss, Aaron Watson, Josh Abbott and Joe Nichols.
“We’ve always had heavy hitters and we want to keep doing that,” Bowen said. “This is a huge tribute to Waco and the surrounding area for their support. A few years ago, we wouldn’t have been able to pull it off.”
The music starts at 2:30 p.m. REO Speedwagon, Midland, Jason Eady and Ray Wylie Hubbard will play full sets with the balance joining Bowen’s band in its celebrated fest-closing free-flowing, hours-long jam. The jam not only entertains fans, but has proven a major attraction for Bowen’s peers in Texas country music, who get to perform with their colleagues without the same pressure as a full-blown concert.
The jam’s easygoing vibe hides some of the hard work that goes into it, namely the advance work Bowen’s band does in learning songs by the jam’s participants each year.
“We work very hard to learn everybody’s songs,” Bowen said. “The jam doesn’t get as much recognition for what it does.”
Fan response has been encouraging, though Bowen shied away from any predictions.
“Tickets are selling better than before at this time,” Bowen said. “We’re ahead of schedule. I don’t want to curse it, but we had 5,000 to 6,000 (attending) last year and I’ll leave it at that.”
This year’s MusicFest will benefit Inspiracion, an early childhood education program at Alta Vista Elementary School, and the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.