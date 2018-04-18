The band names Big Bad Voodoo Daddy and California Honeydrops offer no clues to the style of music they perform — horn-driven swing and infectious rhythm-and-blues/soul, respectively — but both suggest an easygoing, fun vibe for their audiences.
That’s justification enough for the Brazos Nights concert series and the two bands kick off this year’s edition at 7 p.m. Friday.
Swing music may not dominate pop culture the way it did generations ago, but it’s far from giving up the ghost in terms of pleasing listeners and Big Bad Voodoo Daddy has a 25-year career to prove it.
The band got its start in Ventura, California, when guitarist Scott Morris decided he wanted to expand from a trio into some swing music, then enjoying a revival of sorts in the 1990s, remembered drummer Kurt Sodergren. “It was kinda weird at the time,” he recalled. “Being in the small town of Ventura, we only knew two people who played horns.”
For that matter, jazz and swing were new territory for Sodergren, who was taking drumming lessons at the time and asked his instructor to work in jazz rhythms and techniques.
As the group’s popularity grew, thanks to an extended residency at Los Angeles’ Derby Club and an appearance in the 1996 movie “Swingers,” so did the band’s size and bookings. What started with private parties, weddings and the like soon expanded into concerts, club gigs, festivals and fairs. “Things never really slowed down . . . I had to quit my job, as I was playing just for fun,” Sodergren said. “It’s been a pretty great situation.”
In its 25 years, Big Bad Voodoo Daddy — the name borrowed from how blues guitar legend Albert Collins once autographed a poster for Morris — has performed more than 2,800 shows and multiple television and film appearances while recording 11 albums.
The latest, “Louie Louie Louie,” tips the hat to jazz and swing masters trumpeter Louis Armstrong, band leader Louis Jordan and Louis Prima. It’s not that Big Bad Voodoo Daddy has neglected their considerable contributions. Their songs are part of the swing standards that the band covers regularly, but Sodergren noted that Morris and pianist/arranger Josh Levy have kept the band supplied with a steady stream of originals over the last quarter century.
Friday’s Brazos Nights audience likely will hear selections from “Louie Louie Louie” and more, though they may not see Sodergren at work. While he’s provided the band’s steady backbeat for years, Big Bad Voodoo Daddy’s size means he’s often at the back of the stage, behind his fellow musicians, and sometimes overlooked when Morris is calling out members to the crowd.
Sodergren does get a chance to shine in an extended solo on a number as colorfully titled as the band: “Zig Zaggity Woop Woop.”
Representing the later, but equally popular sound of rhythm-and-blues, soul and funk are the California Honeydrops, a California band that hails from the Bay Area.
Like Big Bad Voodoo Daddy, the Honeydrops are marking an anniversary year. It’s the tenth year since the band coalesced around singer, guitarist and trumpeter Lech Wierzynski and drummer Ben Malament, who started playing for tips and change at a Bay Area Rapid Transit station.
Wierzynski, a Poland native, cut his musical teeth listening to American soul and R&B, and playing for strangers passing by gave both him and Malament, often on washboard, a sense of what makes listeners move.
The Honeydrops added a keyboardist, bassist and horns over the years, but not with any specific genre in mind outside of a free-flowing vibe that picks up an audience and moves it along. “The Honeydrops don’t play like one style of music. We’re not able to be pigeonholed,” said Malament. “We want to have the most fun possible while keeping it loose.”
Is he surprised that it’s been 10 years and the Honeydrops are still going strong? “There wasn’t anything stopping us,” he said. “We’re in it for the long game, the way we want to do it.”
Like Big Bad Voodoo Daddy, the Honeydrops have a new recording out, a double album called “Call It Home: Vol. 1 & 2.” The band likely will play some from the new album, but Malament said listeners should just chill and enjoy. “It’s a good excuse to let loose and feel good. I hope people are ready to have some fun with us,” he said.