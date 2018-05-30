Texas country singer-songwriter Kyle Park says the title of his new album, "Don't Forget Where You Came From," explains in part the change in sound from his last album, "The Blue Roof Sessions."
That album had Park leaning into the rock and pop side of his influences. With his sixth and latest album, set for release on Friday, Park returns to the country music of his heart. Waco fans can hear for themselves Saturday when the Austin-based musician performs at The Backyard, the third in a series of notable shows, with Aaron Lewis on Thursday and William Clark Green on Friday.
"It's night and day from my last album," said the Austin-based musician. "My last album was musically diverse with big drums and guitars, but no fiddle. . . This one has lots of fiddle and steel (guitar) and lyrically driven like country music is supposed to be."
Park wrote or co-wrote nine songs for the new album and produced it, as he did "The Blue Roof Sessions." That amount of hands-on involvement brings with it more of the country musician's personal side. "This is getting back to who I am," he said. "I did my first album when I was 19 years old . . . Being 32 years old, I know a lot more about me as a musician."
The Backyard's weekend concert string starts with a Thursday night sellout for Aaron Lewis, the former lead singer of rock band Staind, who has found a new energy in creating his own country music that tips its hat to traditional country without limiting it to geography.
His 2011 single "Country Boy" found a ready audience and the Massachusetts native has continued in that vein with his latest album, "Sinner," and single "Folded Flag."
There's new material out, too, for Friday's performer at The Backyard, Texas country singer-songwriter William Clark Green. Green releases a new single "Hit You Where It Hurts" on Friday with his album "Hebert Island," a follow-up to his last studio recording "Ringling Road," scheduled to arrive later this summer.