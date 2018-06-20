Those looking to visit noteworthy out-of-town museum and gallery shows can take in a new exhibit of rarely seen dinosaur fossils and replicas opening this weekend in Dallas while a San Antonio show of Egyptian animal mummies heads toward its close.
Dallas
“Ultimate Dinosaurs,” opening Saturday, Perot Museum of Nature and Science, 2201 Field Street. www.perotmuseum.org. 214-428-5555.
Dallas’ newest science museum opens a high-tech look at dinosaurs discovered over the last 30 years in South America and Africa, from the giant Giganotosaurus to the small Eoraptor, in its exhibit “Ultimate Dinosaurs” this weekend.
The touring exhibit also ties into new displays and features of the museum’s permanent collection of dinosaur fossils and displays.
Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays; 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sundays. $20, $14 seniors, $13 youth.
“The Power of Gold: Asante Royal Regalia from Ghana,” through Aug. 12, Dallas Museum of Art, 1717 North Harwood. www.dma.org. 214-922-1200.
More than 250 gold ceremonial objects, pieces of furniture and clothing show the wealth, power and art of the Asante culture in Ghana over three centuries.
Hours: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesdays-Wednesdays, Fridays-Sundays; 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Thursdays. $16, $14 seniors/military, $12 students, free for children 11 and younger.
San Antonio
“Egyptian Animal Mummies: Science Explores an Ancient Religion,” through July 1, San Antonio Museum of Art, 200 West Jones Ave. www.samuseum.org. 210-978-8100.
The San Antonio Museum of Art’s exhibit “Egyptian Animal Mummies” heads into its final two weeks, looking at mummies of crocodiles, birds and a cat and what they tell up about Egyptian concepts of the afterlife.
Hours: 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Tuesdays and Fridays; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesdays-Thursdays and Saturdays-Sundays. $15, $12 senior adults, $8 students and military personnel, free for children 12 and younger. Free admission Tuesday nights and Sunday mornings.
Fort Worth
“Grossology: The (Impolite) Science of the Human Body” and “Animal Grossology,” through Jan. 6, 2019, Fort Worth Museum of Science and History, 1600 Gendy Street. www.fwmuseum.org. 817-255-9300.
Educational exhibits and pre-teenage humor about bodily functions overlap in “Grosslogy: The (Impolite) Science of the Human Body” and “Animal Grossology” at the Fort Worth Museum of Science and History. The exhibit includes a giant nose with mucus, a vomit center, a 30-foot-long digestive system and a human skin wall with bruises, scabs and pimples.
Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Mondays-Fridays; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays; noon-5 p.m. Sundays. $15, $12 for students 2-18 years old.
“Takashi Murakami: The Octopus Eats Its Own Leg,” through Sept. 16, Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth, 3200 Darnell St. www.themodern.org. 817-738-9215.
Japanese artist Takashi Murakami blurs any lines between contemporary and commercial art with his vibrantly colored, oversized touring show “The Octopus Eats Its Own Leg,” which stops this summer at the Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth.
Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesdays-Thursdays, Saturdays-Sundays; 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Fridays. $16, $12 senior adults/military/first responders, $10 students, free for those 18 and younger.
“Gabriel Dawe: Plexus no. 34,” through Sept. 2, Amon Carter Museum of American Art, 3501 Camp Bowie Boulevard; cartermuseum.org. 817-738-1933.
It’s the final two months to see Gabriel Dawe’s art installations, crafted from nearly 80 miles of multi-colored thread, at the Amon Carter Museum. You may not look at thread and spiderwebs in the same way again.
Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesdays-Wednesdays, Fridays-Saturdays; 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Thursdays; noon-5 p.m. Sundays. Free.
“From the Lands of Asia: The Sam and Myrna Myers Collection,” through Aug. 19, Kimbell Art Museum, 3333 Camp Bowie Boulevard; kimbellart.org. 817-332-8451.
Some 400 art objects from China, Japan, Korea and Tibet are on display in the first public showing drawn from the private collection of Sam and Myrna Myers.
Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesdays-Thursdays, Saturdays; noon-8 p.m. Fridays; noon-5 p.m. $14, $12 senior adults and students, $10 children 6-11, free for children 5 and younger.
Austin
“Ancestral Modern: Australian Aboriginal Art from the Kaplan and Levi Collection,” through Sept. 9, Blanton Museum of Art, 200 E. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. blantonmuseum.org. 512-471-5482.
The Blanton Museum of Art takes a look at contemporary aboriginal painting and sculpture in “Ancestral Modern” exhibit. The museum also features a stand-alone Ellsworth Kelly work, his chapel-like “Austin” illuminated with natural light through colored windows.
Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays; 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays; 1-5 p.m. Sundays. $9, $7 seniors, $5 students, free for children 12 and younger.