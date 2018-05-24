The Memorial Day weekend kicks off summer travels for many families, some of whom might be looking for a museum or art gallery visit to work into a city visit.
Here are some interesting and notable exhibits currently running or opening soon across the state, with such subjects as African gold, contemporary Japanese art. Italian masters, dinosaurs and larger-than-life bodily fluids and gases.
Fort Worth
“Grossology: The (Impolite) Science of the Human Body” and “Animal Grossology,” opening Saturday, Fort Worth Museum of Science and History, 1600 Gendy Street. www.fwmuseum.org. (817) 255-9300.
Educational exhibits and pre-teenage humor about bodily functions overlap in “Grosslogy: The (Impolite) Science of the Human Body” and “Animal Grossology” at the Fort Worth Museum of Science and History. The exhibit includes a giant nose with mucus, a vomit center, a 30-foot-long digestive system and a human skin wall with bruises, scabs and pimples.
Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Mondays-Fridays; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays; noon-5 p.m. Sundays. $15, $12 for students 2-18 years old.
“From the Lands of Asia: The Sam and Myrna Myers Collection,” through Aug. 19, Kimbell Art Museum, 3333 Camp Bowie Boulevard; kimbellart.org. 817-332-8451.
Some 400 art objects from China, Japan, Korea and Tibet are on display in the first public showing drawn from the private collection of Sam and Myrna Myers.
Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesdays-Thursdays, Saturdays; noon-8 p.m. Fridays; noon-5 p.m. $14, $12 senior adults and students, $10 children 6-11, free for children 5 and younger.
“Gabriel Dawe: Plexus no. 34,” through Sept. 2, Amon Carter Museum of American Art, 3501 Camp Bowie Boulevard; www.cartermuseum.org. 817-738-1933.
It’s the final three months to see Gabriel Dawe’s art installations, crafted from nearly 80 miles of multi-colored thread, at the Amon Carter Museum. You may not look at thread and spiderwebs in the same way again.
Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesdays-Wednesdays, Fridays-Saturdays; 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Thursdays; noon-5 p.m. Sundays. Free.
“Takashi Murakami: The Octopus Eats Its Own Leg,” June 10-Sept. 16, Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth, 3200 Darnell St. www.themodern.org. 817-738-9215.
Japanese artist Takashi Murakami blurs any lines between contemporary and commercial art with his vibrantly colored, oversized touring show “The Octopus Eats Its Own Leg,” which stops this summer at the Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth.
Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesdays-Thursdays, Saturdays-Sundays; 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Fridays. $16, $12 senior adults/military/first responders, $10 students, free for those 18 and younger.
Dallas
“The Power of Gold: Asante Royal Regalia from Ghana,” through Aug. 12, Dallas Museum of Art, 1717 North Harwood. www.dma.org. 214-922-1200.
More than 250 gold ceremonial objects, pieces of furniture and clothing show the wealth, power and art of the Asante culture in Ghana over three centuries.
Hours: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesdays-Wednesdays, Fridays-Sundays; 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Thursdays. $16, $14 seniors/military, $12 students, free for children 11 and younger.
“Ultimate Dinosaurs,” opening June 23, Perot Museum of Nature and Science, 2201 Field Street. www.perotmuseum.org. 214-428-5555.
Dallas’ newest science museum opens a high-tech look at dinosaurs from around the world in its exhibit “Ultimate Dinosaurs” next month.
Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays; 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sundays. $20, $14 seniors, $13 youth.
Austin
“Ancestral Modern: Australian Aboriginal Art from the Kaplan and Levi Collection,” June 3-Sept. 9, Blanton Museum of Art, 200 E. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. blantonmuseum.org. 512-471-5482.
The Blanton Museum of Art takes a look at contemporary aboriginal painting and sculpture in “Ancestral Modern” opening next month. The museum also features a stand-alone Ellsworth Kelly work, his chapel-like “Austin” illuminated with natural light through colored windows.
Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays; 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays; 1-5 p.m. Sundays. $9, $7 seniors, $5 students, free for children 12 and younger.
Houston
“Michelangelo and the Vatican: Masterworks from the Museo e Real Bosco di Capodimonte, Naples,” through June 10, Museum of Fine Arts, Houston, 5601 Main St. www.mfah.org. 713-639-7300.
Some 40 16th-century paintings and drawings created for or commissioned by Pope Paul III make up “Michelangelo and the Vatican,” which includes pieces by Michelangelo, Rubens, Titian, Tintoretto and Raphael. There’s also Marcello Venusti’s large-scale copy of Michelangelo’s “Last Judgment” from the Sistine Chapel.
Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesdays-Wednesdays; 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Thursdays; 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays; 12:15-7 p.m. Sundays. $23, $18 senior adults/military/students, free for children 12 and younger.
San Antonio
“Egyptian Animal Mummies: Science Explores an Ancient Religion,” through July 1, San Antonio Museum of Art, 200 West Jones Ave. www.samuseum.org. 210-978-8100.
Ancient Egyptians embalmed more than humans as the exhibit “Egyptian Animal Mummies” demonstrates with its mummies of crocodiles, a cat and birds, along with their significance in Egyptian concepts of the afterlife.
Hours: 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Tuesdays and Fridays; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesdays-Thursdays and Saturdays-Sundays. $15, $12 senior adults, $8 students and military personnel, free for children 12 and younger. Free admission Tuesday nights and Sunday mornings.