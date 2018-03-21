Editor’s note: Nibbles is Access Waco’s bi-weekly mini-profile of Waco-area restaurants and food trucks that are new or have had a major change in menu or operations.
Past Nibbles run weekly with the latest Nibbles added and the oldest deleted.
Dos Mundos Spud Shack
2515 Clay Ave.
254-224-6522
On Facebook, Instagram
Hours: 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays-Saturdays, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Wednesdays
Price: $
Takeout: Yes.
Alcohol: No
On the menu: Baked potatoes with 13 combinations of toppings including barbecue, chicken and vegetables; rib wraps, brisket tacos.
Good to know: Customer favorites include the Big Papi, a baked potato topped with brisket, ribs and sausage; the Smoke Pile, a stack of barbecue ribs; and rib wraps.
Restaurant origin: Owners Cyrus and Veronica Evans began with a food truck in March 2017, moving to the present location in November.
Bella Luna Italian Bistro
5804 Bosque Blvd.
254-751-1983
Hours: 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Sunday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Friday-Saturday
Price: $-$$
Takeout: Yes.
Alcohol: Yes. Full bar.
On the menu: Steaks, seafood, chicken, pasta, pizza.
Good to know: Customer favorites include the salmon piccata, red snapper and steaks.
Restaurant origin: Owner Edmond Metalia opened his restaurant in the former Chili’s building Feb. 5.
koKo Ramen
1117 Speight Ave., behind Dancing Bear Pub
254-401-1455
On Facebook, Instagram and Twitter
Hours: 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m. and 5-10 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturday, 5-10 p.m. Sundays.
Price: $-$$
Takeout: Yes
Alcohol: No, but available at Dancing Bear Pub
On the menu: Tonkotsu (pork-based broth) and miso (chicken-based broth) ramen, steamed pork and beef buns, beef lemongrass skewers, edame.
Good to know: Guess Family Barbecue supplies the smoked brisket and pork rib meat used in the ramen. Vegetarian options to be added later. Japanese sodas and green tea available.
Restaurant origin: Owned by Reid Guess of Guess Family Barbecue, koKo Ramen opened Jan. 8 under Cade Mercer as operator.
Texas State Technical College Culinary Arts Connection
Greta W. Watson Culinary Arts Center, Campus Drive and Eighth Street
254-867-4868
waco.tstc.edu/about/ culinarydiningwaco
Hours: 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Wednesdays and Fridays through April 20
Price: $ (see guide below)
Takeout: Yes
On the menu: Menu features a weekly food theme with appetizers, entrees and dessert. Beverages include soft drinks, tea, coffee and specialty coffees.
Good to know: Patrons who wish to dine in should arrive between 11 and 11:30 a.m. Seating is limited and reservations are suggested. Customers can order a meal to go at the counter.
Dining schedule:
Friday: Mediterranean
March 28: Chef’s choice
April 6: Chef’s choice
April 11 and 13: Chef’s choice
April 18 and 20: Live action buffet
1102 Bubble Tea and Coffee Secret Garden
804 S. Seventh St., Suite 103
754-1102
On Facebook and Yelp
Hours: 10 a.m.-11 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays, 10 a.m.-midnight Fridays-Saturdays
Price: $
Takeout: Yes
Alcohol: No
On the menu: Milk tea, tea (black, oolong, green), ice-blend drinks, smoothies, coffee, Italian sodas, drinkable sorbets.
Good to know: Hot pot milk tea offerings allow customers to choose flavor and toppings. Light-bulb milk tea served in light bulb-shaped glassware. Plant pod ice cream shaped to resemble plant pods.
Restaurant origin: Owner Huy Hong, whose family operates another location in Arlington, opened the Waco store in early January.
Price guide: $ — main dishes less than $10; $$ — $10 to $20; $$$ — more than $20.