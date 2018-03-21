Editor’s note: Nibbles is Access Waco’s bi-weekly mini-profile of Waco-area restaurants and food trucks that are new or have had a major change in menu or operations.

Dos Mundos Spud Shack

2515 Clay Ave.

254-224-6522

On Facebook, Instagram

Hours: 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays-Saturdays, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Wednesdays

Price: $

Takeout: Yes.

Alcohol: No

On the menu: Baked potatoes with 13 combinations of toppings including barbecue, chicken and vegetables; rib wraps, brisket tacos.

Good to know: Customer favorites include the Big Papi, a baked potato topped with brisket, ribs and sausage; the Smoke Pile, a stack of barbecue ribs; and rib wraps.

Restaurant origin: Owners Cyrus and Veronica Evans began with a food truck in March 2017, moving to the present location in November.

Bella Luna Italian Bistro

5804 Bosque Blvd.

254-751-1983

On Facebook

Hours: 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Sunday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Friday-Saturday

Price: $-$$

Takeout: Yes.

Alcohol: Yes. Full bar.

On the menu: Steaks, seafood, chicken, pasta, pizza.

Good to know: Customer favorites include the salmon piccata, red snapper and steaks.

Restaurant origin: Owner Edmond Metalia opened his restaurant in the former Chili’s building Feb. 5.

koKo Ramen

1117 Speight Ave., behind Dancing Bear Pub

254-401-1455

On Facebook, Instagram and Twitter

Hours: 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m. and 5-10 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturday, 5-10 p.m. Sundays.

Price: $-$$

Takeout: Yes

Alcohol: No, but available at Dancing Bear Pub

On the menu: Tonkotsu (pork-based broth) and miso (chicken-based broth) ramen, steamed pork and beef buns, beef lemongrass skewers, edame.

Good to know: Guess Family Barbecue supplies the smoked brisket and pork rib meat used in the ramen. Vegetarian options to be added later. Japanese sodas and green tea available.

Restaurant origin: Owned by Reid Guess of Guess Family Barbecue, koKo Ramen opened Jan. 8 under Cade Mercer as operator.

Texas State Technical College Culinary Arts Connection

Greta W. Watson Culinary Arts Center, Campus Drive and Eighth Street

254-867-4868

waco.tstc.edu/about/ culinarydiningwaco

Hours: 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Wednesdays and Fridays through April 20

Price: $ (see guide below)

Takeout: Yes

On the menu: Menu features a weekly food theme with appetizers, entrees and dessert. Beverages include soft drinks, tea, coffee and specialty coffees.

Good to know: Patrons who wish to dine in should arrive between 11 and 11:30 a.m. Seating is limited and reservations are suggested. Customers can order a meal to go at the counter.

Dining schedule:

Friday: Mediterranean

March 28: Chef’s choice

April 6: Chef’s choice

April 11 and 13: Chef’s choice

April 18 and 20: Live action buffet

1102 Bubble Tea and Coffee Secret Garden

804 S. Seventh St., Suite 103

754-1102

On Facebook and Yelp

Hours: 10 a.m.-11 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays, 10 a.m.-midnight Fridays-Saturdays

Price: $

Takeout: Yes

Alcohol: No

On the menu: Milk tea, tea (black, oolong, green), ice-blend drinks, smoothies, coffee, Italian sodas, drinkable sorbets.

Good to know: Hot pot milk tea offerings allow customers to choose flavor and toppings. Light-bulb milk tea served in light bulb-shaped glassware. Plant pod ice cream shaped to resemble plant pods.

Restaurant origin: Owner Huy Hong, whose family operates another location in Arlington, opened the Waco store in early January.



Price guide: $ — main dishes less than $10; $$ — $10 to $20; $$$ — more than $20.

