Texas State Technical College Culinary Arts Connection

Greta W. Watson Culinary Arts Center, Campus Drive and Eighth Street

254-867-4868

waco.tstc.edu/about/ culinarydiningwaco

Hours: 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Wednesdays and Fridays through August 17

Price: $ (see guide below)

Takeout: Yes

On the menu: Summer menu features a weekly food theme with appetizers, entrees and dessert. Beverages include soft drinks, tea, coffee and specialty coffees. Menus are posted weekly on the Greta W. Watson Culinary Arts Center’s Facebook page.

Good to know: Patrons who wish to dine in should arrive between 11 and 11:30 a.m. Seating is limited and reservations are suggested. Customers can order a meal to go at the counter.

Dining schedule:

Friday: Texas

Wednesday: Chef’s Choice Buffet

June 13 and 15: Japan

June 20 and 22: Spain

June 27 and 29: Scotland

July 6: Chef’s choice buffet

July 11 and 13: France

July 18 and 20: Central Mexico

July 25 and 27: Cajun

Aug. 1 and 3: Italy

Aug. 8 and 10: Chef’s choice

Aug. 15 and 17: Live-action buffet

Tribune-Herald entertainment editor