Texas State Technical College Culinary Arts Connection
Greta W. Watson Culinary Arts Center, Campus Drive and Eighth Street
254-867-4868
waco.tstc.edu/about/ culinarydiningwaco
Hours: 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Wednesdays and Fridays through August 17
Price: $ (see guide below)
Takeout: Yes
On the menu: Summer menu features a weekly food theme with appetizers, entrees and dessert. Beverages include soft drinks, tea, coffee and specialty coffees. Menus are posted weekly on the Greta W. Watson Culinary Arts Center’s Facebook page.
Good to know: Patrons who wish to dine in should arrive between 11 and 11:30 a.m. Seating is limited and reservations are suggested. Customers can order a meal to go at the counter.
Dining schedule:
Friday: Texas
Wednesday: Chef’s Choice Buffet
June 13 and 15: Japan
June 20 and 22: Spain
June 27 and 29: Scotland
July 6: Chef’s choice buffet
July 11 and 13: France
July 18 and 20: Central Mexico
July 25 and 27: Cajun
Aug. 1 and 3: Italy
Aug. 8 and 10: Chef’s choice
Aug. 15 and 17: Live-action buffet