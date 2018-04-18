The Backyard Bar Stage and Grill
511 S. Eighth St.
254-235-1151
On Facebook and at www.backyardwaco.com
Hours: 11 a.m.-midnight daily
Price: $-$$
Takeout: Yes.
Alcohol: Full bar
On the menu: The Backyard recently changed its menu to one heavy on burgers, sliders and barbecue, with chicken, salads and sides such as french fries, onion rings and beans.
Good to know: The menu on concert nights is a limited one. Each of the four partners have special sandwiches named after them. A Sunday brunch is offered from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Restaurant origin: Partners Chris Cox, Russell Clay, Chris Braziel and Brian Brown opened The Backyard as a combination restaurant/bar/concert venue in October 2015.