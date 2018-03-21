Tesla’s Cafe and Coffee Pub
1316 Washington Ave.
254-224-6489
On Facebook, Instagram and at teslascafe.com
Hours: 7 a.m.-8 p.m. Tuesdays-Thursdays, 7 a.m.-10 p.m. Fridays, 8 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturdays and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sundays (brunch only)
Price: $
Takeout: Yes.
Alcohol: Beer and wine, including local draft beers and area wines.
On the menu: Egg-based dishes and breakfast burritos for breakfast. Lunch and dinner menu features homemade pita sandwiches stuffed with brisket, pork or chicken; chicken, tuna and egg salad; salads; and barbecue/smoked meats plates.
Good to know: Customer favorite is the Gaufres de Liège waffle, a cakelike waffle topped with fruit and whipped cream, which often sells out. Menu specials shared on Facebook and Instagram.
Restaurant origin: Owners Margaret Smelser and Heath Collard opened Tesla’s Cafe on Christmas Eve, 2017, in the historic 131-year-old Sturgis House.