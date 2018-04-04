Mr. Greek
Grocery and Grill
2625 W. Waco Drive
254-424-9014
Hours: 24 hours daily, seven days a week
Price: $
Takeout: Yes.
Alcohol: Yes, but not for consumption on site.
On the menu: American dishes such as fried chicken, burgers, buffalo wings, fried seafood and fries; and Greek/Mediterranean dishes such as gyros, falafel, lamb or chicken shawarma, kofta, hummus and Greek salad.
Good to know: A customer favorite is the gyro. The grocery carries a variety of foods for Mediterranean cuisine. Halal and kosher meats are available.
Restaurant origin: Owner Ayman Albataineh, who owns three Petra Cafe Greek restaurants in Mississippi, opened his Waco location in January.