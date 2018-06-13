Magnolia Table

2132 S. Valley Mills Drive

254-235-0603

On Facebook, Instagram and at magnolia.com/table

Hours: 6 a.m.-3 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays

Price: $-$$

Takeout: No, but some prepackaged food items available in the Take Away + Market area.

Alcohol: No.

On the menu: Breakfast and brunch items, including egg dishes, pancakes, biscuits, Silos Baking Co. pastries, sandwiches, salads and soups.

Good to know: Locally sourced meats and fresh vegetables used wherever possible. Some of the produce and eggs come from Joanna Gaines’ farm garden. Seating is first-come, first-serve with no advance reservations. Pets allowed on the patio area, but not inside.

Restaurant origin: The Gaineses bought the former Elite Café and after remodeling, reopened it in February 2018.

Price guide: $ — main dishes less than $10; $$ — $10 to $20; $$$ — more than $20.