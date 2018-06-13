Magnolia Table
2132 S. Valley Mills Drive
254-235-0603
On Facebook, Instagram and at magnolia.com/table
Hours: 6 a.m.-3 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays
Price: $-$$
Takeout: No, but some prepackaged food items available in the Take Away + Market area.
Alcohol: No.
On the menu: Breakfast and brunch items, including egg dishes, pancakes, biscuits, Silos Baking Co. pastries, sandwiches, salads and soups.
Good to know: Locally sourced meats and fresh vegetables used wherever possible. Some of the produce and eggs come from Joanna Gaines’ farm garden. Seating is first-come, first-serve with no advance reservations. Pets allowed on the patio area, but not inside.
Restaurant origin: The Gaineses bought the former Elite Café and after remodeling, reopened it in February 2018.