Bake-N-Load
and Falafel-N-Load
1401 N. New Road
254-826-8333
On Facebook
Hours: 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays, 11 a.m.-midnight Fridays-Saturdays, noon-9 p.m. Sundays.
Price: $
Takeout: Yes.
Alcohol: No.
On the menu: Bake-N-Load offers baked potatoes with such fillings as brisket and barbecue sauce, chicken fajitas, Philly steak, vegetables, shrimp and mac-and-cheese. Falafel-N-Load has Middle Eastern dishes such as falafel, chicken and beef shawarma, served as a wrap or over rice.
Good to know: Customer favorites are the brisket and barbecue sauce baked potato and, for Falafel-N-Load, the chicken shawarma. Falafel-N-Load also features a falafel taco, served in a crispy taco shell.
Restaurant origin: Partners Mohd Alhakim, Wade Tell, Rami Alhakim and Hadi Abulhawa opened their food trucks in January.