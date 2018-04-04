Neck flexibility exercises may help an anticipated 50,000 fans prepare for this weekend’s Heart of Texas Airshow at Texas State Technical College, which promises plenty to look at on land and in the air.
That estimated crowd size is due in part to the presence of the U.S. Navy precision flight team Blue Angels, which returns to the Waco-area airshow after more than 30 years. The Blue Angels, who perform at 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, aren’t the only highlights of this year’s show.
The U.S. Air Force’s flying wing B-2 stealth bomber will fly over the TSTC airport at approximately 12:15 p.m. Saturday while an Air Force A-10 “Warthog,” a fighter-bomber used in close support of ground troops, will return to the airshow for the first time in seven years.
Throw in live jumps by the Navy’s Leap Frogs and the U.S. Army Special Operations Command’s Black Daggers parachute teams, the latter jumping in full combat gear from a Black Hawk helicopter from Fort Hood, and you see why airshow president and CEO Debby Standefer is excited about the weekend.
“I’m calling this a show like no other,” she said. And she’s right: That’s the label given to this weekend’s event.
Much of the aerial action falls within the airshow hours of noon to 4:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. In addition to the military fly-overs and jumps, civilian aerobatic pilots will put their smaller planes through spins, spirals and loops. Returning this year are aerobatic pilots Spanky Gallaway, David Martin, Greg Koontz and the Alabama Boys, Kate Kyer, Robert Markert and the Trojan Phlyers Demo Team.
The Leap Frogs and Black Daggers will jump together to open the show, then return for separate jumps. World War II aircraft in the show will include a Navy F4U Corsair fighter with its distinctive gull-wing design, a Marine Corps B-25 bomber “Devil Dog” and, flying with the A-10 “Warthog,” a P-51 fighter.
The Blue Angels feature Navy and Marine pilots flying F/A 18 Hornet fighters in formations as tight as 18 inches between wing and canopy as well as solo flight. Pilots do loops, crossings, rolls, inverted passes and other maneuvers at speeds up to 700 miles per hour
Waco’s Navy Week culminates with a heavy Navy presence in the air and on the ground. In addition to demonstrations by the Blue Angels and the Leap Frogs, Navy aircraft such as the Blue Angels’ support C-130 “Fat Albert,” the electronics surveillance aircraft E-2C Hawkeye, the anti-submarine/surveillance plane P-3 Orion and the EA-18G Growler fighter will populate the static displays on the ground.
The Navy’s virtual reality/augmented reality exhibit Nimitz will provide goggled experiences for the public while the Navy Band Southwest’s Destroyers pop/rock band will play from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 p.m.
Several planes, including some World War II craft, will take passengers up for a flight for an extra cost. A kids’ area will feature a climbing wall, bounce houses, bungee jumping and an obstacle course. Food and drink concessions will be available on site.
Those attending the airshow cannot bring food and drink, pets, weapons or drones and bags are subject to searching. Folding chairs and small umbrellas are allowed.