It’s the fourth year at Touchdown Alley for Waco’s Fourth on the Brazos celebration and organizers are expecting largely a hometown crowd for the midweek holiday.
The lack of a weekend lead-in or finish to the Fourth of July likely will mean the celebratory crowd comes from the Waco area, said city community promotions specialist Jonathan Cook. Still, that could mean around 15,000 people at Touchdown Alley and fireworks watching sites scattered around and near the Baylor University campus., he said.
Moving Fourth on the Brazos from Indian Spring Park to the McLane Stadium grounds has meant more elbow room for those spreading blankets and folding chairs, but the entertainment formula remains largely the same: live music, food and drink, games and a fireworks show to cap it all.
Providing this year’s music is the Zac Harmon Blues Band from Arlington, which will start at 6 p.m. after gates open at 5 p.m. It’s a return to Waco for Harmon, who playing backing guitar for veteran bluesman Pinetop Perkins when he headlined a 2007 Brazos Nights concert.
The Dallas-based Eagles tribute band Desperado will handle the bulk of the evening’s live music, following the seventh annual Corndog Classic eating contest, held at 7:15 p.m., and playing until approximately 8:45 p.m.
The Waco Community Band begins its traditional program of patriotic numbers at approximately 9 p.m., leading into the H-E-B Fireworks Over The Brazos at 9:15 p.m.
The national fireworks company Pyrotecnico will provide the star-spangling effects again, following last year’s Fourth on the Brazos and last December’s Waco Wonderland show.
“We’ve had great shows from them and we expect another show that will fill the sky up,” Cook said.
Those attending can park for free near McLane Stadium as well as at the Ferrell Center across the river. A dozen food and drink vendors will work the Touchdown Alley area while Cultural Arts of Waco volunteers will lead children’s arts and crafts activities.
No glass bottles, pop-up tents, weapons or pets are permitted on Touchdown Alley grounds, but lawn chairs, shade umbrellas, coolers, bags and backpacks (subject to searches) are allowed.