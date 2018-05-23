Just as Waco has shifted in out-of-town perception to become a tourist destination, Waco art sellers and artists are hopeful for another change in mind: Waco as a place to buy fine art.
A lack of local support has caused several private art galleries to shutter in past years, notably the Croft Art Gallery and the Silver Maple Gallery. That, in turn, reduced the market for Waco artists hoping to show their work locally and sell enough to stay in town.
Some Waco dealers, however, are seeing glimmers of change as the influx of tourists coming for the Magnolia Marketplace at the Silos and related “Fixer Upper” sites are bringing in new art buyers. At the same time, a greater awareness of art is leading more Waco twenty- and thirtysomethings to visit art venues and buy.
“Am I optimistic? Absolutely,” said Monica Shannon, executive director of Texas Fine Artists, which represents some 70 artists. Shannon shows her clients’ works in venues such as downtown’s Waco Winery Tasting Room and Rooftop Patio and Klassy Glass Wine Bar and Bistro as well as Hotel Indigo and SpringHill Suites in Woodway. As foot traffic from tourism has increased at those locations, she’s seen more buyers visiting from cities such as Dallas and Houston who’ve found relative bargains in Waco.
That’s a change from Shannon’s experience three years ago with Creative Art Studio and Theater (C.A.S.T.), a downtown arts space that offered local artists, many early in their careers, a place to show and sell their work.
Sales were sporadic, with an average price of around $300. Flash forward a few years and Shannon, adding more established artists to some of those she worked with at C.A.S.T., is finding average prices ranging double to four times that.
Even better, some of her customers are returning for more, intentionally looking to collect pieces by Waco artists.
“I think there’s more awareness of art in Waco with the murals we have, sculpture and the Art Center (of Waco) now moving downtown,” she said.
Other downtown sellers shared a guarded optimism. Alejandra Evans, co-owner of Interior Glow with her husband Bo, sells works by nearly two dozen local artists as part of the offerings at their store, which opened almost three summers ago.
“It’s been steady, but we haven’t seen a huge change,” she said.
Out-of-town shoppers tend to buy smaller artworks, which they can more easily carry home and there’s considerable appeal in items found only in Waco, Evans noted. “I think tourists appreciate those one-of-a-kind pieces,” she said. “I love helping out local artists . . . and I love to show people what Waco has to offer.”
Among the artists with work at Interior Glow are painters Talmage Minter, Joel Edwards, Kay Reinke and Susan Sistrunk; potters Niko Weissenberger and Susan Kennedy; jeweler Genoveva Diaz; wood burner Marsha Wilson; and wood artists Nelson Carmona, Myriam Gaete and Jonathan Homesley.
Supporting Waco artists is part of the mission of downtown artspace Cultivate 7twelve, the former Croft Art Gallery’s location, that Rebekah and Jeremy Hagman own and operate. In addition to showing and selling visual art, Cultivate 7twelve also hosts art in other forms, such as musical performances, social events and farm-to-table dinners.
Cultivate 7twelve has a gift shop with artists showing their works on the walls and in two gallery spaces behind the shop. Rebekah Hagman encourages the artists she works with to create items for both the shop, such as jewelry, greeting cards, stationery and wrapping paper, and art for wall and table.
While tourists largely buy from the shop, Waco residents are buying the fine art on the walls and at price points of several hundred to $1,000, she said. She’s also finding customers interested in collecting pieces by Waco artists Brian Broadway, Greg Lewallen and Katie Ward. That, to Hagman, signals a growing community appreciation of art. “I think Waco is ready to embrace the Waco arts community,” she said.
Other sellers aren’t quite there yet. Thomas Leath opened his Thomas Leath Gallery in west Waco last fall, drawn largely from his private collection and representing a range of styles and prices from $500 to $20,000.
Even with plenty of expertise in social media marketing, Leath has found Waco art buyers slow to show up.
“The art business is a tough business, but (customers) have to have a mentality that you don’t have to leave Waco to buy some amazing art,” he said. “There’s some high quality art available in Waco.”
Buying it is one thing, even at prices much lower than some of his artists fetch in Dallas galleries, but getting potential customers out to view it is another and a frustrating part of the puzzle for Leath.
Leath’s artistic eye was shaped by years in Washington, D.C., when his father Marvin served as Waco’s Congressman, and trips to Europe. That experience not only helped mold his tastes, but gave him a sense of how to build a collection. A former Art Center of Waco board member, Leath wishes more Waco residents would get out and look at the art that’s on display locally.
“You have to look at enough art to know what you like,” Leath said.
At Studio Gallery, owner Lance Magid finds the art framing part of the family business still providing much of the income.
“The day-to-day traffic . . . isn’t sending us on vacation,” he said, noting that his West Waco Drive location doesn’t get much spillover business from downtown tourists.
He’s encouraged, however, that local businesses are starting to seek out original art for their buildings. Last year, The Delaney at Lake Waco assisted living center bought some $50,000 worth of art. “We were so impressed they wanted to buy original art,” Magid said. Today’s buyers have a broader sense of what they want in fine art, he said. “It’s more than cows and bluebonnets,” he said.
Though Waco attitudes on buying art may be shifting ever so slowly, several gallery owners felt the Art Center of Waco’s upcoming move to downtown Waco could increase the community’s contact with art. “It is going to be amazing,” said Magid, an Art Center of Waco vice president.
A greater awareness of art and its place in daily life may blow the embers of a Waco art market into a future flame. “I would like to see people consider Waco an art Mecca where you can buy an original, beautiful piece of art at a reasonable price,” said Texas Fine Artists’ Shannon.
For Hagman, growing the ongoing dialogue between local buyer and local artist will lead into the right direction.
“I think the more we listen to what the city and the artist needs, the more we’ll succeed,” Hagman said.