As Waco artist Marsha Wilson knows, jokes and puns come with the territory: Her art is hot. She’s burning to make more. Her work is smoking.
Wilson is a woodburner, although the fancy term — pyrographer — is probably more accurate as Wilson also burns paper and leather to make her art.
Walls in her studio on the second floor of downtown Waco’s Cultivate 7twelve show results of her patient, painstaking work: detailed portraits of buildings, horses, birds, western scenes, dragons and more, some on paper, others on wood. Tables hold her leatherwork and wooden crosses.
Her tool is a simple woodburning tool with interchangeable metal tips that create lines of varying widths. Those lines, in turn, produce both detail and shading that gives her sepia images depth.
Wilson, 50, picked up her husband’s unused woodburning tool to try to add lettering and imagery to some wooden crosses, found she liked the process and, inspired by advice and comments she found in online woodburning communities, kept on going. “Here we are, nine years later,” she said.
Woodburning is somewhat analogous to drawing with a pen, only with a hot tip rather than graphite or pigment creating the image.
“My older sister drew when I was growing up. I always wanted to draw, I thought I didn’t have talent so I went the other way in crafts,” she said. That other way included needlecraft, cross stitch, embroidery and quilting, the results of which would make Wilson well-versed in selling her wares.
Woodburning, her latest endeavor in a lifetime of crafts, is the one she plans to stay in, she said.
Wilson often works from photographs, using graphic paper to transfer an outline of an image to wood, paper or leather. With a light outline to guide her, she then uses her electric tool to draw the image, a sharply pointed tip for thin lines and flatter tips for broad shading.
She controls the darkness of her drawing and shading through time: a longer time with the burning tip means a darker burn. In woodburning, however, there are no redos. A major burning error means starting over on a new board or surface, though mistakes rarely burst into flame.
“I’ve learned to keep my strokes and lines short. If I do mess up, it’s a small messy,” she said.
Wilson tends to favor architectural subjects — there’s a large study of the Texas State Capitol rotunda hanging on the wall — thanks to the play of lines, angles and shadows they allow.
High contrast images work best for transference to a burn and each medium selected offers particular advantages. Wood is easily framed and, well, looks burned. Dense Bristol paper shows more detail, but a burnt image can be confused for a drawing in brown ink — a confusion Wilson sometimes minimizes by burning an edge of the paper.
Her location at Cultivate 7twelve offers the opportunity to sell work in the main floor gallery as well as meet visitors who come upstairs to look. They can watch if they like — she sometimes does live demonstrations at events, as she will at the upcoming Central Texas Cattle Baron’s Ball.
Cowboys and western scenes fit well with her chosen artform, she noted with a small smile. “You can’t get any more cowboy than burning wood,” she said.