It’s not just wine stimulating the senses at the Waco Winery Tasting Room and Rooftop Patio, but sound and sight from its small stage.
The sound and sight provided by musicians over the last several months gets amplified Saturday night when Brazos Theatre brings a variety show featuring seven actors and performers doing music, stand-up comedy and improv comedy.
On the way to the outdoor space, located at 708 Austin Ave., visitors pass through the winery’s indoor tasting room, whose walls host visual art with a dark sideroom showcasing black light art.
For manager Rebekah Gilliam, the sensory experiences all flow together into something enjoyable for her customers. She and her staff are there to sell wine, sure, but it’s the experience that Gilliam pays attention to.
“People want to sit and talk and have a good time,” said the personable Gilliam, smoothly adding a well-polished line. “I want people to feel like we’re a wine family. We have no customers. We only have guests.”
Gilliam, 38, opened her downtown Waco Winery space last fall, a location much more convenient for many of the out-of-town customers who came to Waco to shop at Magnolia Market at the Silos, then stopped at the winery’s tasting room on State Highway 6 on their way home.
The China Spring native had lived in Austin for 12 years after graduating from Texas State University, but moved back to Waco briefly in 2011 to work with Garrett’s Casual Fine Dining, an Austin Avenue restaurant that closed after only five months. She returned to Austin, then came back three years later for an opportunity at Tehuacana Creek Vineyards, on Highway 6, which also brought her closer to her family.
That opportunity evolved into managing the vineyards, now renamed Waco Winery, and when she saw a chance to get a downtown toehold for a tasting room, she took it and has run with it.
The winery’s rooftop patio — from which one can see the tips of the silos above downtown roofs — joins an open-air space at Dichotomy Coffee & Spirits. Downtown Waco will get a third rooftop for food and drink when the Waco Hippodrome opens its building add-on currently under construction.
Texas red and white wines dominate the vintages offered, though her winery is currently rebounding from a disease that affected its grapevines a few years ago. Customers can buy prepared cheese plates and nearby Portofino’s Italian Restaurant and the Hippodrome deliver orders for no additional charge, she said.
Upscale chocolate truffles have been the latest addition to the tasting room with the move of Cocoamoda from Calvert to Waco.
Art, visual and musical, has accompanied the wine and food almost from the beginning. Scores of works by local artists hang on the Waco Winery walls. Presently, paintings by The Wandering Artisans — Waco artists Mark Kiernan and Susan Sistrunk — are among those on display.
The winery also shows works by Texas Fine Artists, which represents some 70 artists in Waco, Bryan-College Station, Tyler, Dallas and Austin. New pieces are added each quarter, said TFA executive director Monica Shannon.
The TFA has exhibited members’ works at other downtown venues such as Klassy Glass and Interior Glow. The downtown space that Waco Winery has provided allows Shannon to capitalize on the Silos’ tourist traffic and she noted that out-of-town shoppers are far more willing to buy art. “Original wine and original art go right together,” she said.
Thanks in part to a stage handbuilt by Waco musician John Dempsy, the winery’s rooftop has hosted local musicians regularly on Friday and Saturday nights. Winery employee Kade Hollis, a 20-year-old McLennan Community College theater student, has booked many of the performers that entertain wine drinkers. Like his boss, he sees the importance of encouraging the Waco arts scene.
“As Waco is growing, it should grow in the arts as well,” he said. Hollis, by the way, will be one of Saturday’s performers.
The Waco Winery rooftop has hosted poetry nights, jazz performances, social events, “Sip and Shop” occasions and parties, many in conjunction with neighboring art space Cultivate 7twelve, managed by another Rebekah, Rebekah Hagman.
Last month’s Deep in the Heart Film Festival not only featured movie screenings at Cultivate 7twelve, but the festival’s nightly after-parties were held at Waco Winery.
The rooftop venue represents a new space for Brazos Theatre, as its troupe tries to expand their murder mysteries, comedy improv and plays to other locations, including the Waco Hilton and McLane Stadium’s Brazos Club.
“We’re trying to be the entertainment source for Waco,” said director Beth Richards.
With Waco Winery’s rooftop space joining downtown offerings, Waco’s arts are looking up.