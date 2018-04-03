Art gets an additional tea Saturday as the annual Art on Elm arts festival adds an Elm Tea Fest, complete with an afternoon tea party.
The festival, held along the 400 and 500 blocks of Elm Avenue, combines visual art exhibits, live music, street vendors, and food and drink for an easy-going day to enjoy the arts.
NeighborWorks Waco started the event seven years as a way to promote local art and draw people to one of East Waco’s main streets, with Cultural Arts of Waco signing on last year as a co-organizer and sponsor
This year’s Art On Elm shrinks the street fest slightly to concentrate merchandise and food vendors for festivalgoers, said Allison Abel, NeighborWorks Waco homeownership specialist and a festival planner. This year’s juried art show features works from 20 artists, with a separate youth show drawn from works by area school students.
Tea fanciers can enjoy learning about their beverage of choice at the debut of the Elm Tea Fest, which runs concurrently with the festival with talks by Amanda Vermillion, the Houston-based Tea Mistress, and Kay Bell of Waco’s Cadae Tea. A tea party in the Brazos E Event Centerbuilding, featuring sweets, cake, scones and pastries to accompany tea, will take place from 2 to 4 p.m. Tickets are $20, available at artonelm.org.
Splash on the Color, a preview party and fundraiser, will take place at 6:30 p.m. Friday at Brazos E and offers attendees the first look at the festival’s art work. Tickets are $20.
Providing live music Saturday are the Brazos Brothers at 10:30 a.m., the Navy Band Southwest’s 32nd Street Brass Band at noon, Tea Aguilar at 1:30 p.m. and Change of Pace at 2:30 p.m.