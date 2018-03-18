This may seem obvious, but it’s worth stating here: Never, ever put used needles into the recycling stream. People often put used needles inside recyclable plastic jugs and then assume it’s safe to toss the jug right into the recycling bin. But when sorters at a recycling facility spot used needles on the conveyor belt, the entire operation must be stopped and shut down to safely pull those items off. Not only is this a loss of time, but it’s also a risk to people who work at the recycling facility.
