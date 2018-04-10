If you’re going for a walk in the woods and find a stray feather, is it OK to pick it up and take it home? Feathers may seem soft to the touch, but they can be covered in bacteria and feather-eating parasites that have the potential to make you sick. If you want to sanitize feathers, the simplest thing to do is to soak them in soap and water or spray rubbing alcohol (at least 70 percent isopropanol content) on them and allow them to dry naturally. Also, remember that collecting feathers from endangered or threatened species is illegal in many states (and countries).
© 2018 Danny Seo