Weather Alert

TXZ091>095-102>107-117>123-131>135-144>148-157>162-174-175-270400- /O.NEW.KFWD.FF.A.0001.180327T1200Z-180329T0000Z/ /00000.0.ER.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.OO/ Montague-Cooke-Grayson-Fannin-Lamar-Wise-Denton-Collin-Hunt-Delta- Hopkins-Parker-Tarrant-Dallas-Rockwall-Kaufman-Van Zandt-Rains- Hood-Somervell-Johnson-Ellis-Henderson-Bosque-Hill-Navarro- Freestone-Anderson-Coryell-Bell-McLennan-Falls-Limestone-Leon- Milam-Robertson- Including the cities of Bowie, Nocona, Gainesville, Sherman, Denison, Bonham, Paris, Decatur, Bridgeport, Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville, Flower Mound, Plano, McKinney, Allen, Frisco, Greenville, Commerce, Cooper, Sulphur Springs, Weatherford, Briar, Fort Worth, Arlington, Dallas, Rockwall, Heath, Terrell, Kaufman, Forney, Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van, Edgewood, Emory, East Tawakoni, Point, Granbury, Oak Trail Shores, Glen Rose, Cleburne, Burleson, Waxahachie, Ennis, Midlothian, Athens, Gun Barrel City, Clifton, Meridian, Valley Mills, Hillsboro, Corsicana, Teague, Fairfield, Wortham, Palestine, Copperas Cove, Gatesville, Killeen, Temple, Fort Hood, Waco, Marlin, Mexia, Groesbeck, Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee, Oakwood, Cameron, Rockdale, Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert 257 PM CDT Mon Mar 26 2018 ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING... The National Weather Service in Fort Worth has issued a * Flash Flood Watch for portions of north central Texas, northeast Texas, and south central Texas. * From Tuesday morning through Wednesday evening * Rainfall amounts between 2 and 3 inches will be common with isolated amounts up to 5 inches possible. * Soils will saturate quickly and periods of heavy rain will likely resut in rapid runoff and a potential for flash flooding. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions are favorable for heavy rain which may lead to flash flooding. You should monitor the latest forecasts from the National Weather Service and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued for your area. && $$