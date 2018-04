Weather Alert

TXC035-099-193-309-140030- /O.CON.KFWD.SV.W.0085.000000T0000Z-180414T0030Z/ Hamilton TX-McLennan TX-Coryell TX-Bosque TX- 659 PM CDT FRI APR 13 2018 ...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM CDT FOR EAST CENTRAL HAMILTON...NORTHWESTERN MCLENNAN...NORTHEASTERN CORYELL AND BOSQUE COUNTIES... At 658 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 6 miles northwest of Whitney to Valley Mills to 8 miles west of Crawford to Gatesville, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Two inch hail and 70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include... Waco, Gatesville, McGregor, Clifton, Meridian, Valley Mills, Crawford, Cranfills Gap, Meridian State Park, Fort Gates, Gholson, Morgan, Oglesby and South Mountain. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection stay inside a sturdy structure and keep away from windows. Heavy rain will also be possible and may result in flooding. To report severe weather contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Fort Worth. && A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for central Texas. LAT...LON 3143 9797 3203 9775 3204 9748 3202 9749 3201 9747 3203 9743 3199 9741 3198 9738 3193 9744 3189 9736 3189 9738 3187 9739 3184 9733 3184 9728 3179 9733 3176 9730 3173 9723 3150 9735 3141 9743 3138 9747 TIME...MOT...LOC 2358Z 278DEG 24KT 3201 9741 3165 9745 3150 9757 3142 9774 HAIL...2.00IN WIND...70MPH $$