Comics for April 17, 2018 8 hrs ago (…) Facebook Twitter Email Facebook Twitter Email Print Save COMICS Get Waco Trib headlines in your email, daily — sign up here Facebook Twitter Email Print Save More trending Trending A Minnesota grandmother befriended a woman who looks like her, stole her ID and killed her, police say A suspect tried to blend in with 60,000 concertgoers. China's facial recognition cameras caught him. Two black men were arrested at Starbucks. The CEO is now calling for 'unconscious bias' training. +32 2018 Boston Marathon photos: Rain, wind and, finally, an American winner What's Happening Arizona lawmaker expelled for harassment files $1.3M claim Jury set to deliberate in Border Patrol agent's murder trial Backpage.com co-founder released from jail on a $1M bond Trump lawyer forced to reveal another client: Sean Hannity The Latest: US sees room for California pact on border Calendar Browse Today's events Submit Upcoming Events Apr 17 Porcelain art exhibition Tue, Apr 17, 2018 Apr 17 Waka Flocka Flame with DJ Whoo Kid and Kenny Gee Tue, Apr 17, 2018 Apr 17 Screening of “Color Me You” starring Kaley Caperton Tue, Apr 17, 2018 Apr 17 Screening of “Color Me You” starring Kaley Caperton Tue, Apr 17, 2018 Apr 17 Nurse-Family Partnership Awards Tue, Apr 17, 2018 More events ShopBrazos Drug Emporium l Discount Pharmacy l Waco TX 5900 Bosque Blvd, Waco, TX 76710 254-772-0011 Currently Open Emerald Cottages l Independent Senior Living l Waco TX 2412 Marketplace Dr , Waco, TX 76711 254-230-1116 Ridgecrest Retirement Center 1900 W State Highway 6, Woodway, TX 76712 254-776-9681 Westview Nursery & Landscaping Co 1136 N Valley Mills Dr, Waco, TX 76710 254-772-7890 Enviro-Serv Restoration & Cleaning l Waco TX 5505 N State Hwy 6, Waco, TX 76712 254-227-5497 Currently Open Coupons Rocket Federal Credit Union 905 West McGregor Drive, McGregor, TX 76657 254-840-2873 Find a local business