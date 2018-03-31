Comics for April 2, 2018 Mar 31, 2018 (…) Facebook Twitter Email Facebook Twitter Email Print Save COMICS Get Waco Trib headlines in your email, daily — sign up here Facebook Twitter Email Print Save Today's Deals loading... What's Happening Hearts ache, anger surges after Siberian mall fire kills 64 Kentucky couple plans to remarry half century after divorce Lawyer: Ex-Guatemala dictator Efrain Rios Montt dies at 91 Syria: Fighters begin leaving Ghouta's last rebel-held town The Latest: Russia in talks with last rebel group in Ghouta Calendar Browse Today's events Submit Upcoming Events Apr 2 Open mic night at Klassy Glass Mon, Apr 2, 2018 Apr 3 Navy luncheon honoring Rear Admiral James Bynum Tue, Apr 3, 2018 Apr 3 Caritas Feast of Caring Tue, Apr 3, 2018 Apr 3 Out of the Blue (country) Tue, Apr 3, 2018 Apr 4 Bill and Phil Wed, Apr 4, 2018 More events ShopBrazos Haught Air Conditioning Inc l Rheem Pro Partner l Waco TX 6516 Depot Dr, Waco, TX 76712 254-666-1212 Coupons Epiphany Dermatology l Skin Care & More l Waco TX 7106 Sanger Ave, Waco, TX 76712 254-537-1265 Coupons America Roofing & Construction | Home & Commercial Renovation | Waco TX 1124 S 29th St, Waco, TX 76711 254-757-1625 Westview Nursery & Landscaping Co 1136 N Valley Mills Dr, Waco, TX 76710 254-772-7890 Currently Open The Gift Horse | Gifts | Free Gift Wrapping | Waco, TX 2056 N Valley Mills Dr, Waco, TX 76710 254-752-2105 Emerald Cottages l Independent Senior Living l Waco TX 2412 Marketplace Dr , Waco, TX 76711 254-230-1116 Find a local business