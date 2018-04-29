Sykora - Glover

Kyle S. Sykora, of West, and Casey L. Glover, formerly of Rockwall, were joined in marriage Tuesday, April 24, 2018. The wedding reception will be a BBQ to be held at the completion of their new home.
They are building their home in the countryside of West.
Brad and Susan, formerly of Rockwall, and David and Beverly Suggs of West, applaud this union.

