Dickerson - McWilliams
Dustin is the son of Doug and Lisa Dickerson of Waco. He graduated from Baylor University in 2012 with a Master's degree in Accounting and become a CPA in 2015.
Jessica is the daughter of Jeff and Judy McWilliams, of The Woodlands. She graduated from Baylor University in 2010 with a BBA in Accounting and become a CPA in 2012.
Bride and groom are both employed at Freeport LNG in Houston, where they will reside after honeymooning in California.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of congratulations...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each announcement. By sharing a positive thought you add happiness to the lives of those who are reaching a new life milestone. . . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.