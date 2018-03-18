Dickerson - McWilliams

Dustin L. Dickerson, formerly of Waco, and Jessica McWilliams, formerly of The Woodlands, were united in marriage on March 3, 2018, at Avant Garden in Houston, Texas. The ceremony was officiated by the groom's friend and mentor, Jonathan Reynolds of Solado. A dinner and dance followed the ceremony.
Dustin is the son of Doug and Lisa Dickerson of Waco. He graduated from Baylor University in 2012 with a Master's degree in Accounting and become a CPA in 2015.
Jessica is the daughter of Jeff and Judy McWilliams, of The Woodlands. She graduated from Baylor University in 2010 with a BBA in Accounting and become a CPA in 2012.
Bride and groom are both employed at Freeport LNG in Houston, where they will reside after honeymooning in California.

