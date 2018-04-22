Mallory - Cook

Mr. and Mrs. Jack Cook, of Waco, are pleased to announce the engagement of their son, Curtis Jack Cook, Jr., to Kaitlin Brianna Mallory, daughter of Ms. Nicole Mallory of Dallas, and granddaughter of Mrs. Susan Mallory of China Spring.
Curtis graduated from Vanguard College Preparatory School in 2017 and is a student at McLennan Community College pursuing a Bachelor of Business Administration degree through Tarleton State University. While at Vanguard, Curtis was captain of the football and soccer teams, a Student Council Representative, and a VASE and TAPPS state art competition winner. Curtis is the grandson of Ms. Anne Pruett of Waco and Mrs. Neamona Cook of Throckmorton.
Kaitlin graduated from Vanguard College Preparatory School in 2017 and is a student at McLennan Community College pursuing a Bachelor of Business Administration degree through Tarleton State University. While at Vanguard, Kaitlin was captain of the cheerleading squad, homecoming princess, and a recipient of the Keith Henry Valiant Viking Award. At MCC, Kaitlin is a member of the Pi Theta Kappa Honor Society.
The couple plans to marry on July 21, 2018, at Central Christian Church in Waco, Texas.

