Mallory - Cook
Curtis graduated from Vanguard College Preparatory School in 2017 and is a student at McLennan Community College pursuing a Bachelor of Business Administration degree through Tarleton State University. While at Vanguard, Curtis was captain of the football and soccer teams, a Student Council Representative, and a VASE and TAPPS state art competition winner. Curtis is the grandson of Ms. Anne Pruett of Waco and Mrs. Neamona Cook of Throckmorton.
Kaitlin graduated from Vanguard College Preparatory School in 2017 and is a student at McLennan Community College pursuing a Bachelor of Business Administration degree through Tarleton State University. While at Vanguard, Kaitlin was captain of the cheerleading squad, homecoming princess, and a recipient of the Keith Henry Valiant Viking Award. At MCC, Kaitlin is a member of the Pi Theta Kappa Honor Society.
The couple plans to marry on July 21, 2018, at Central Christian Church in Waco, Texas.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of congratulations...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each announcement. By sharing a positive thought you add happiness to the lives of those who are reaching a new life milestone. . . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.