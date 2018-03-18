Bradshaw - Draper

Leo and Jeannie Bradshaw, of Waco, are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Brande Colt, to William Adams Draper, son of Judith Francis Draper of Clinton, Mississippi.
Brande received a Bachelor's of Arts Degree in Business Administration from The University of Texas at Austin. She is currently an Enterprise Sale Director at Demandbase.
Will received a Bachelor's of Science Degree in Electrical Engineering from Mississippi State University. He is currently a sales director at Dell EMC.
A May 2018 wedding is planned.

Tags