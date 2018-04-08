Our 30th Anniversary

Ronnie and Katy Pustejovsky met 31 years ago in Alcoholics Anonymous. Ronnie had been sober for 11 years and Katy had only 15 minutes sobriety. He was her breath of fresh air.
They got married on April 7, 1988, officiated by Mike Carter at Indian Spring Park underneath the suspension bridge.
Jesus keeps our boats afloat! We have lived happily ever after and many years to come

