Our First Anniversary
my father gave me away.
I had been waiting for you all my life
and on that magical day, I become your wife.
As my father and I walked down the aisle
all I could do was smile.
For at the alter all I could see
was the man that was going to marry me
I knew when we first met each other
I had found the one that would have my heart forever.
I knew God would guide you to me one day
And sure enough I was swept away.
You had my heart from the very beginning
I knew our love for each other would have no ending
when we said "I Do" to each other
It was the path that God made for us to follow forever
as we stood, hand-in-hand at the alter
our lives became "One " forever and ever.
Happy One Year Anniversary to this amazing couple!
Kurt and Tapa McGurgan
