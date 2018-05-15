WacoWork held its grand opening Friday, unveiling a 5,000-square-foot space at Sixth Street and Columbus Avenue for members who pay monthly fees. They will have 24-hour access to private offices, shared or dedicated desks, coffee service, beer on tap, office equipment and high-speed internet service. The monthly rate is $200 to $750, said Caroline Thornton, community manager for the venture launched by developer Marshall Stewman.
Stewman has spent $2 million to renovate a century-old building near the McLennan County Courthouse into 20,000 square feet of usable space anchored by WacoWork. Nexus Esports has opened there, and Guess Family Barbecue reportedly will open its first brick-and-mortar location.
In response to questions, Thornton emailed a fact sheet to the Tribune-Herald, updating information reported April 2.
“We have doubled in members since when we opened four weeks ago,” she wrote. “Two members have not only upgraded their tier of membership but also doubled their lease length because of the great experience.”
She added: “Our capacity is 70 to 90 people, and now sit at 20 members.”
Thornton said those securing space at WacoWork include lawyers, a payment solution company, artists, photographers, web developers, marketing strategists, small businesses, remote salespeople “and even two start-ups.”
“Nonmembers have booked our conference rooms, our downstairs for event space rental, and our photo studio for more than 30 hours already in the four weeks we have been open,” she said. “We have had many people purchase passes to work for the day, both locals and people passing through on I-35.”
Stewman recently told the Tribune-Herald he wants WacoWork “to become a place where you truly want to go on Monday morning.”
Grand opening festivities included refreshments provided by Co-Town Crepes, Common Grounds, Bare Bucha and Pokey O’s. Guests at an evening party could enjoy live music, free appetizers and live mural painting.