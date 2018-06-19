A ride around Waco revealed the following business-related developments:
- The new Raleigh restaurant in the Waco Hippodrome has opened at Eighth Street and Austin Avenue, with a menu displayed on the sidewalk outside.
- Three “la Madeleine French Bakery & Cafe” signs have been placed on the restaurant under construction in Central Texas Marketplace.
- Cyclebar, a Los Angeles-based fitness chain that offers workouts using stationery bikes, has been up and running near the Bagby Avenue entrance to Central Texas Marketplace, franchisee Sandi Patel said Saturday.
- Sources have reported a Steak ‘n Shake location is bound for Waco, near Baylor University. The 80-year-old chain is known for its steakburgers and hand-dipped milkshakes, according to its website.
Baris staying put
Meanwhile, the popular Baris Italian restaurant, with locations on Valley Mills Drive and in Bellmead, reportedly is receiving calls from people wondering if they have closed or plan to shutter their establishments.
How that rumor got started, the owners do not know. But they want to make clear they have no intention of closing either location.
Papillon closing
Papillon, a unique boutique specializing in European antiques, has ended its six-year run at 1025 Austin Ave. in downtown Waco.
Its Facebook page is filled with best wishes and remembrances, and an invitation to check out the Papillon building now for lease.
Proprietor was Mary Helen George.
Sears staying
Once again, the Sears store in Waco has dodged a bullet. Sears Holdings, the parent of Sears and Kmart, announced recently it would shutter 63 more locations as it continues to trim overhead amid plunging sales.
Making the list were Texas stores in Lewisville, Fort Worth, Cedar Park, Denton and Laredo. But the Sears in Richland Mall remains safe, for now.
Mall manager Kandace Menning said Sears Holdings owns its space at the mall, which it has occupied since the mall opened in 1980.
Dos Mundos upgrades
After a story about local food trucks moving into brick-and-mortar locations, Cyrus Evans sent an email mentioning that his business, Dos Mundos Spud Shack, has transitioned from a food truck to a permanent location at 2515 Clay Ave. in South Waco. Business is great, he said.
The shack serves spuds garnished with Tex-Mex toppings, barbecue or both. Images of the dishes on Facebook look mouthwatering.
Favorites include the Big Papi and Big Boy Spud, Evans wrote.
Building permits
Several building permits of note were issued recently, according to the Waco office of the Associated General Contractors of America:
- Hat Creek Burgers, 103 Archway Drive in Woodway, renovations, $800,000.
- Billy Bob’s Burgers, 300 S. Second St. in downtown Waco, Brazos River Partnership, $200,000, Mitchell Construction.
- Benchmark Mortgage, 5525 Speegleville Road, finish-out, $52,000.
- Fallas Automation, addition, 7000 Imperial Drive, $373,000.
- Peachwave Yogurt, 1605 Hewitt Drive, interior finish out, $150,000.