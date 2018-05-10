Diamond Athletics, owned by Nick and Kelli Santos, is building a new facility at 4400 N. State Highway 6 (just across the Twin Bridges, near Speegleville Park) that will triple available space for competitive dance and cheer, tumbling classes, select baseball and softball, as well as private lessons in dance, cheer, tumbling, strength and conditioning, baseball and softball, according to a press release.
The new location also will feature three softball or baseball fields, one with artificial turf, as well as an indoor training facility.
This summer’s programs will be held at the current location on West Loop 340 (behind Whataburger), with an opening of the new complex scheduled Sept. 1.